As per tradition, the new inductees of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame sat proudly on the dais and answered questions at Saturday’s press conference.

Their many achievements and victories were listed for all in attendance to marvel. But to a person, the Hall of Famers made it clear: They didn’t reach this stage alone.

“Like everybody up here, coaches are only as good as their players,” said Baylor men’s basketball coach Scott Drew, before laughing and engaging his fellow inductees with an impromptu recruiting pitch, trying to get their children and grandchildren to come to Baylor.

“I’ve really been blessed to be surrounded by great coaches and, more importantly, great players who sacrificed for Baylor University,” Drew added.

Drew led Baylor on one of the most incredible turnarounds in college basketball history. He took over a moribund, scandal-ridden program in 2003 and built a consistent winner, culminating with the program’s first national championship in 2021. He was joined in the Class of 2023 by former NFL greats Robert Brazile of the Houston Oilers, Priest Holmes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings and Michael Strahan of the New York Giants, former Houston Astros outfielder Jose Cruz, and Olympic greats Cynthia Potter (diving) and Carlette Guidry-Falquay (track and field).

Drew joined the likes of former Baylor coaches Grant Teaff, Clyde Hart and Kim Mulkey as members of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. Of course, he’s still at it at Baylor, trying to lead the Bears to future NCAA titles amid a changing college basketball landscape affected heavily by NIL and the transfer portal.

But he’s forever grateful for the national title the program already has in the bag. Keeping with the day’s theme of selflessness, Drew gave an assist to the City of Waco for aiding the Bears’ rise to the top.

“Coaches are beneficiaries of everybody’s hard work,” Drew said. “If it wasn’t for the community, the administration, the fans, most of all the players and assistant coaches to help make that all possible. Texas has such a great tradition, so many great student-athletes. The fact that we’ve only won two basketball championships (in the state of Texas, along with 1966 Texas Western), hopefully that changes and we win a lot more in the future, because this state deserves it.”

Cruz is synonymous with the Astros, having filled a variety of roles for the franchise, as a player, coach and front office executive over the course of the last 40-plus years. A native of Puerto Rico, Cruz has baseball in his blood, and running through the DNA of his children and grandchildren as well. Both of his sons, Jose Jr. and Enrique, played college baseball at Rice, and Jose Jr. went on to a fine major league career of his own. Cruz’s grandson Trei is currently a minor league player in the Detroit Tigers organization.

And Jose himself has two brothers who both played professional baseball in Hector and Tommy Cruz.

“I’m so glad to be part of three generations in baseball,” Cruz said. “I really enjoy watching my son playing, my grandson playing. It’s a great thing for me.”

Cruz fared well in the question-and-answer session at the Hall of Fame, but of course English is his second language, so he admitted to a bit of nerves.

“To me, I never thought I would be in this kind of situation right now, where I would have to speak in front of everybody. I would rather face Nolan Ryan than face these questions and this microphone,” said Cruz, who was put more at ease when the onlookers in the room serenaded him with a classic Astrodome “Jose Cruuuuuuuuuuuuuz” call.

Potter, 72, a native of Houston, won a record 28 national diving championships and made four U.S. Olympic teams. She was there to witness the birth of Title IX, and sometimes marvels at just how far the sport of diving has come and the opportunities that are now afforded to women.

When she was coming out of high school, she landed an opportunity to compete at Indiana University “basically as a club diver,” because college diving teams for women were virtually nonexistent at the time.

But Potter said she doesn’t hold any bitterness about coming along when she did, and expressed thanks over the opportunity given to her by the Hoosiers.

“You can’t compare the times,” she said. “Things have changed so drastically. … This was an opportunity that girls and women didn’t have. I’m forever grateful to this day. I don’t have resentment and hostilities for what we didn’t have, I’m grateful for what got and will always be grateful for that.”

Like Potter, Guidry also knows the feeling of Olympic glory. She won gold medals in the 4x100-meter relay at both the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona and the 1996 Games in Atlanta. That’s to go along with the 12 NCAA titles she won while running for the Texas Longhorns.

“Starting out at the University of Texas at Austin, I had the privilege of being with some great, awesome women, from Terry Crawford to Sue Humphrey to Dr. Sheila Rice to Donna Lopiano, all of them were very instrumental in Title IX,” Guidry said. “Then joining the University of Texas and those Forty Acres, there was a winning tradition of knowing who you were as an athlete and as a woman. Whatever you put your mind to, we had a great support system behind us.”

Guidry admitted she never would have made it onto the track in the first place without a hefty push from her mother.

“I had a praying mom who made a lot of sacrifices so I could achieve the goals that I could achieve. That’s why I’m here today,” she said.

Holmes is a product of San Antonio Marshall High School who went on to play for UT before starring in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. He considered himself a student of the game, always watching and learning from other backs with whom he shared the field, including Ricky Williams, Shon Mitchell and Jamal Lewis.

He tore his ACL after his third season at Texas. Despite coming back to help the Longhorns win the first Big 12 championship with a win over Nebraska in 1996, Holmes went undrafted by the NFL and had to battle to prove himself all over again.

Fortunately, he’d had some good home training.

“Baseboards,” said Holmes, when asked about the secret to his determination. “When I was growing up, my parents were military, my dad was Army and my mother was Air Force. That was one of the chores that I had, making sure that those baseboards were clean around the house. That attention to detail while everybody else was playing outside football in the streets, running into mailboxes on their bikes, I was in there cleaning baseboards. It was that attention to detail and discipline that really helped me throughout my career.”

Brazile is a member of multiple Halls of Fame, including the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But he expressed just how special it was for him to join the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

During his time with the Houston Oilers, he was an ironman and never missed a game over the course of 10 seasons. So, how did he manage that?

“You’ve got to outwork everybody,” said Brazile, as his fellow inductees nodded along. “You’ve got to leave it all on the field. This started back when I met this guy named Walter Payton. We worked out, and I developed a good working habit with him. We would work out when everybody else was asleep.