The Rocket is blasting back into Waco.

Roger Clemens will be the guest speaker at the next Lone Star Luncheon hosted by the Texas Sports Hall of Fame on May 19. The former Major League pitcher, a seven-time Cy Young Award winner, will speak about his highly successful career, which included 354 big-league wins, 4,172 strikeouts and 11 All-Star appearances.

The Texas Sports Hall of Fame hosted its first Lone Star Luncheon last November when golf great Lee Trevino served as guest speaker.

Individual tickets are not being sold for this big-ticket event. Tables of eight are available for $1,500, with buyers receiving an autographed souvenir. The Hall of Fame is also offering a limited number of gold sponsorships for $5,000, which includes a table of eight, one seat at Clemens’ table for lunch, a photo opportunity and an autographed jersey.

Clemens went to high school at Spring Woods in the Houston area before becoming a two-time All-American at Texas. He helped the Longhorns win the 1983 College World Series, and later became the first UT player to have his number retired.

In the majors, Clemens played for the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Houston Astros. He won a pair of World Series titles with the Yankees in 1999 and 2000. He also pitched for the United States in the inaugural World Baseball Classic in 2006.

Clemens was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 1998. He still awaits induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., due to allegations of steroid use. He received 65.2% of the vote in 2022, his final year of eligibility, falling short of the threshold of 75% needed for induction.