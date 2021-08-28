Sport found these legends, and carried them to Hall of Fame

Lechler will go down in history as one of the best punters in pro football history. But he played all sports growing up in tiny East Bernard, Texas, and when he signed with Texas A&M he thought he’d play quarterback as well as hit a few balls for the Aggie baseball team.

Punting was just something he taught himself how to do in the backyard, but he never really figured it would take him very far. Then-A&M coach R.C. Slocum saw things differently.

“I get hurt playing quarterback, tear my quad, and I was like, ‘Oh Lord, this is bad,” said Lechler, a nine-time NFL All-Pro with the Raiders and Texans. “Probably one of the best and worst meetings I ever had was three days after that. R.C. pulled me into his office and he said, ‘Your quarterback stuff is done. If you want to punt, take this on, you can do it for a long time.' I did not know he meant for 18 years in the National Football League.”

As a kid, Burrell also fancied himself a baseball player. But he had a physical limitation that pushed him elsewhere. He is blind in his right eye, which doesn’t translate well to the diamond.

“I couldn’t hit and I couldn’t catch, and that’s pretty problematic when it comes to baseball,” Burrell said.