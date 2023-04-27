When folks stop Dennis Alexander and want to talk football, it’s usually on one of two specific subjects.

A lot of times, Alexander will be walking through Wal-Mart or Lowe’s in Longview and a former player will spot him. Alexander was a head coach for 45 years at five different schools and won 340 games, but never wandered more than 50 miles from his hometown of Kilgore.

“Most of the Troup kids go to Tyler for things, but Harleton, Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, Henderson, I run into them all the time,” Alexander said. “I’ll have to ask kids which place they played.”

Alexander, who will be inducted with the Class of 2023 into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame on May 6 at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, is No. 7 on the all-time Texas high school football head coaching victories list. He spent a decade or more at Daingerfield, Henderson and Harleton, winning at each stop.

Besides spanning a lot of years as a head coach in a specific corner of the state, the other top of conversation Alexander hears most often revolves around the famous 1983 Daingerfield Tigers.

Alexander and his coaching staff knew they had something at the start of the 1983 season. The Tigers deployed 10 senior defensive starters and had enough good players to two-platoon with most of their underclassmen starting on offense with a senior quarterback.

What unfolded went beyond having a good team and a good season. Daingerfield gave up a touchdown in a 10-6 victory over Carthage to start the campaign. Two weeks later, a special teams mistake resulted in a safety in a 35-2 victory over Kilgore.

And then the Tigers went on a DiMaggio-sized streak. Daingerfield shut out 13-consecutive opponents on its way to the Class 3A state championship.

“They were very … intense is an understatement,” Alexander said.

The coach pointed out the fact that the bar to make the playoffs was much higher in 1983. It was the first year that two teams from each district qualified for the postseason, rather than just the district champion. Even so, the Tigers knew they were going to see a good team every week of the playoffs.

Daingerfield’s run culminated with a 42-0 dismantling of Sweeny in the state championship game at Baylor Stadium.

Even for serious Texas high school football historians, it’s hard to name a better single season than the one the Daingerfield Tigers put up in 1983.

“Fans from all over were following us,” Alexander said. “I’ve had them tell me from every part of the state that they came and watched us. All the East Texas schools, basically, were out of the playoffs. Everybody loved watching that team. Talking to a number of people through the years, they’ll come up and tell me, ‘Oh, gosh, that team was the best ever.’”

Alexander began his head coaching career at Hughes Springs in 1972 and stayed there until 1975. He started at Daingerfield in 1976 and remained the Tigers’ head coach until 1988. Following that, Alexander went to Henderson (1989-2001), Harleton (2002-2011) and Troup (2012-2015). While he had success all along the way, the Tigers won state titles in 1983 and 1985 and lost in the 3A championship game in 1984, making it the clear high point of Alexander’s career.

When the Texas High School Football banquet gets going next week, it’s an easy bet that the 1983 Tigers will once again be a hot topic.

“I think in ’81 we went 6-3-1 and gave up 30-something points for the year and lost three games by one point,” Alexander said. “We had quite a few good defensive teams, honestly. But nobody ever came that close (to the ’83 defense). Not like that.”