Each level of football is unique in its own way. High school is not completely like college, and the college game differs greatly from the NFL.

Matthew Stafford has experienced it all, and some of his fondest football memories can be traced to his days flinging the pigskin around for Highland Park.

Stafford, 35, will be inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame on Saturday in the nine-member Class of 2023. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams considers those Highland Park memories precious. What made that time unique is that he didn’t just go back with those guys, he went way, way back.

We’re talking pool parties, sleepovers and backyard barbecues.

“To me, it was just the relationships you have,” Stafford said. “I grew up around all the guys I ended up playing high school football with. I know their moms, know their dads, know their brothers and sisters, their families. You knew they were in the stands. Texas has a great tradition of high school football, and they treat it very seriously. It’s a fun thing for a high school kid to grow up and play and experience.”

Stafford was born in Tampa, Fla., but his family moved to Texas when he was 3 years old, so being a Texan is really all he ever remembers.

He and his buddies dreamed of growing up and becoming high school football stars for the Highland Park Scots, one of the state’s most successful all-time programs. They ended up living out that dream in the richest of ways. As a senior in 2005, Stafford passed for 4,000 yards and 38 touchdown passes, as the Scots went 15-0 and captured the Class 4A Div. I state championship.

There’s not much better than winning state with your friends, Stafford said.

“It’s way up there for sure,” he said. “As much as I remember the games we played and stuff like that, the experiences with teammates and coaches, high school football is a really unique experience, especially at Highland Park. You’re kind of going to school with the same people for a long, long time, and to get the opportunity to go out there and play football with them for a bunch of years and then to be able to culminate that our senior season with a state championship was a real special experience. A lot of memories along the way.”

One of Stafford’s high school friends was Clayton Kershaw, now a three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Stafford even acted as Kershaw’s occasional battery mate during his youth.

So, what’s tougher — standing in the pocket amid an oncoming NFL pass rush, or catching a Kershaw fastball?

“Oh, standing in the pocket for sure,” Stafford said. “At least I knew where Kershaw’s fastball was going, I have no idea where it’s coming from when it comes to a pass rush.”

After his heroics at Highland Park, Stafford was ranked as a five-star prospect and he had his choice of college destinations. He ended up signing with Georgia, where his father John attended grad school years before. Stafford started as a true freshman for the Bulldogs, and ended up throwing for 51 touchdowns in three seasons before opting to forgo his senior year and enter the NFL Draft in 2009. He left with a 3-0 record in bowl games and a 6-3 record in rivalry games against Florida, Auburn and Georgia Tech.

Georgia remains a special place to Stafford, and he has definitely enjoyed cheering on the Bulldogs these past couple of seasons as they’ve claimed consecutive national championships.

“It’s been pretty incredible,” Stafford said. “What Kirby (Smart) has been able to do there has been really great. I feel like they’ve got a good thing going, and looking forward to more years ahead.”

With his elite arm strength and his experience playing at top-flight high school and college programs, Stafford was viewed as a can’t-miss prospect entering the draft. The Detroit Lions took him with the No. 1 overall pick, and he became the face of that franchise, spending 12 seasons in Motown.

Asked if he believes his time at Highland Park prepared him well for what he faced ahead at Georgia and in the NFL, Stafford didn’t hesitate.

“The competition is as good as it gets,” he said. “There are great players in the state, obviously, and I think even more so great programs. From the coaches and the schools, it’s an important thing for a lot of the schools out there. They invest in it with their coaching staffs and their facilities, and the support they give the players, it’s not like that in every state. I was lucky to grow up in a state like Texas where they’re doing everything they can to try to support us as student-athletes, and that was fun.”

Stafford experienced his share of highs and lows during his time leading the Lions. He missed all but three games in his second season due to a shoulder injury. But he returned with a bang the next year in 2011, becoming the third NFL quarterback to pass for 5,000 yards in a season while winning the league’s Comeback Player of the Year honor.

Following the 2020 season, the Lions traded Stafford to the Rams in a blockbuster deal. It worked out pretty nicely for both Stafford and his new team, as the QB scripted a Hollywood ending to his first season in Los Angeles. He threw for 41 touchdowns in leading the Rams to a 12-win regular season. Better yet, he piloted L.A. to a 4-0 run through the playoffs, including a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

“It’s been an unbelievable ride,” Stafford said. “Coming up on Year 15 now, it’s crazy to look back on it every once in a while and think about all the time and the teammates and games and experiences that I’ve had, it’s pretty incredible, honestly. I loved my time in Detroit, my 12 years there, and then my first year here, being able to win a Super Bowl with a great group of guys. Being able to experience that was something I’ll never forget and still working to try to do it again.”

His old buddy Kershaw cheered him on at that game, as Stafford and the Rams were able to celebrate in front of their home fans at SoFi Stadium.

“Clayton was obviously a special guy to go to school with and grow up with,” Stafford said. “I’ve always kept up with him. I was a baseball player and a fan growing up, and I think he loves football as well. So it’s been fun to watch his career from afar, how dominant he’s been. It’s been really impressive. I was so happy for him to get a World Series ring (in 2020) and I’m definitely excited to have won a Super Bowl, and it’s kind of fun doing it in the same city.”

Stafford was able to play only nine games in the 2022 season due to multiple injuries, including two concussions and a spinal cord contusion. But he said he feels rejuvenated for the upcoming 2023 season. Even after 15 years and more than 52,000 passing yards, Stafford is confident he still has more gas in the tank.

“It’s been good. Never going to be perfect,” he said. “I’ve played 15 years in this league, and that’ll take a toll on you. But I’m excited about some of the new pieces that we’ve got, some of the guys that we’ve got returning. Obviously it’s a blessing to be able to play in this league and do it at a high level, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to do it again.”

Stafford said he still keeps up with several of his Highland Park pals. One of his high school friends was the best man at his wedding. Those guys are teammates for life.

Some bonds never break.