Big doesn’t begin to describe the imprint that Leonard Davis left on the small Central Texas town of Wortham.

His impact was truly massive, and its effects remained visible for years. Case in point: When Davis ripped down the backboard while dunking in the first basketball practice in Wortham’s new gym, the ravaged rim took a chunk of the court with it. Given how much the Bulldogs won in those days with Davis on their side, that became something of a lucky divot.

“The next year they replaced it, but that little divot, they left it there,” Davis said, laughing at the memory. “I don’t know if it’s still there, probably gone by now. But when they went to fix the backboard, we were like, ‘Nah, leave (the divot).”

The stories circulating around Leonard Davis in Wortham remain the stuff of legend to this day. But those that witnessed it all claim that the reality outsized the myth. His lasting legacy on this Class 2A Freestone County community will be honored for posterity on Saturday when he joins the 2023 induction class to the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame.

Even when Davis was little, he was big. Like, head-and-shoulders-above-everyone-his-age big.

“When I was a kid, 5 or 6 years old, I was still bigger than kids two, three and four years older,” Davis said. “Honestly, as I got a little older after that, I was probably bigger than kids who were five years older than me.”

Despite his staggering size, Davis didn’t necessarily push everyone around from the outset. In fact, the first full-speed football hit he ever absorbed also led to his immediate retirement.

Davis recalled that when he was in the first grade, he received a replica Pittsburgh Steelers uniform for Christmas. His older relative Lamonte Chambers, who was in the sixth grade at the time, received a similar gift, the only difference being that his uniform represented the Dallas Cowboys. The boys immediately adorned themselves in their new gear and tumbled into the yard for a one-on-one game of tackle football.

“You’d throw the ball down and you’d catch it and try to go score,” Davis said. “I remember the first time he threw the ball down to me and I would try to go score, and he hit me and I started crying because it hurt. To me, it hurt. As a kid if you’ve never felt something like that you think it’s the worst pain ever. I was crying, and then I got up sitting there like, ‘Man, I don’t know about this.’ Then it’s first down and he tackled me again and it took a minute but I started crying some more.”

Once it was Lamonte’s turn with the ball, he drove in the dagger even deeper by easily sidestepping Leonard’s tackle attempts on his way to scoring touchdowns.

“At that point, I wondered if I really wanted to play football,” Davis said. “But the funny thing about it, a little later I would go outside by myself and would put this uniform on and pretend I was playing football. This one time he came home and he asked me if I wanted to play and I said, ‘Nah, I’m good. I’m about to go eat, or do something else.’ Because I knew what was going to happen. But, basically, I made excuses not to play. Some time later we finally started playing again, and I was a little tougher then. I didn’t cry, but it still hurt. That was how I was introduced to contact football.”

Shoot, how many first graders would even dare to step onto the field with a kid five years their elder in the first place? By the time Davis hit sixth grade himself, he was the size of a full-grown man and then some. He and his friend Terrell Spence had signed up to be managers for the Wortham Bulldog high school football team, as they were still too young to play junior high football at the time.

Or so they thought.

“We were managers for the high school, and our PE coach came to us and asked us if we could play junior high football would we want to,” Davis said. “We were like, ‘Yeah, yeah!’ I guess they got a letter signed, permission from the UIL, and here we are in the sixth grade playing junior high football. The neat thing about it, Terrell and I were starters for the eighth grade. We were the only two sixth graders on the eighth grade team.”

Davis started both ways at offensive tackle and defensive end for that eighth grade squad. He said he didn’t exactly dominate, but he gained valuable experience. With each passing year, he seemed to grow stronger in both his confidence and his sheer physical ability.

As he prepared to enter high school for the 1993-94 school year, the legend of Leonard Davis had grown exponentially. But at least one of his future teammates took umbrage to the idea that Big Leonard might be the new Big Man on Campus.

“I was literally called out by another player, Wade Williams,” Davis said. “So, Wade was a sophomore and I was in eighth grade, and in his sophomore year he developed into a pretty phenomenal player. He had gained weight, he was a fullback and played middle linebacker. He was one of those guys where he’d tackle you and it was a knock-back tackle. It wasn’t just a take-down, he’d knock people back. He started talking noise a little bit and how he was going to get me and ring my bell and all of that. I didn’t respond to any of it. I was kind of like, ‘OK, whatever.’”

Davis didn’t say anything, but neither did he forget. He worked out all summer so he could be prepared for whatever came his way in August.

“I was lifting weights with a purpose, I’m going to show this guy,” Davis said. “Sure enough, first day of two-a-days, we did this drill called Four Dummies and after that he never said anything to me. He never said anything to me. … That was my first challenge in contact football.”

In high school, Davis measured 6-foot-6 and 340 pounds. Wortham’s Class 1A opponents simply couldn’t match his unique blend of power and agility. Scott Batts, a teacher in Mexia who also has long dabbled in sports radio in the Freestone and Limestone County area, said that Wortham frequently used Davis at running back, and he scored numerous touchdowns where defenders hopped on his back for a ride as he carried them into the end zone.

Wortham went 0-10 in 1993, but improved to 11-1 by Davis’s senior year of 1996. He captured USA Today All-American recognition that season while playing offensive line, running back and linebacker. He even got to flash his open-field moves on an 81-yard interception return for a touchdown.

By that point, every college coach in Texas (and beyond) knew about big ol’ Leonard Davis in itty-bitty Wortham. Who cared that he wasn’t at a Class 5A school? The guy was a beast, and one of the most coveted recruits in the state.

“I got to go to two Texas A&M football camps,” Davis said. “Prior to that I never really knew the intricacies of football and the technique and all that stuff. I learned it and went there and competed, I’d do the one-on-one pass rush drills and I’d win my reps.

“At that time I had pride in what I was going to do and how I was going to be. Then on into college. There was always a question of, can I compete at the higher level? I always knew I could, but I just had to go out and work and prove that I could do that.”

Davis ultimately signed with the University of Texas, and Batts recalled that UT film crews followed around Davis like a moth to a flame during his senior basketball season. “Leonard was a media magnet,” Batts said.

Ah, yes, basketball. Davis played all sports growing up, not just football, and couldn’t be stopped on the basketball court, either. He averaged a double-double in leading Wortham to the Class 1A state championship his senior year of 1996-97. He had gained a ton of confidence playing on an AAU team in the offseason out of Waco that competed regularly against the big boys in Dallas and Houston.

“We were playing against these guys from every big name Dallas school you could think of, and all they do is play basketball year-round,” Davis said. “We’d go and compete with them and we’d win games and lose games and all that, but it’s just fun doing things you’re not supposed to be able to do and accomplish. That was what I liked about it.”

Retired sportswriter David G. Campbell covered a lot of Davis’s games in those days, and recalled that officials generally gave him the Shaquille O’Neal treatment on the court. Meaning, they didn’t call a lot of fouls on the guys guarding the Wortham big man, forcing Davis to score with defenders literally draped all over him. And he did.

“I covered them in the regional tournament, where they played basically three games in 24 hours. Other guys would warm up,” Campbell said. “Leonard sat in the stands during warm-ups. It was so hot and he sweated so much that they mopped the floor every time he ran to the other end. Every time.”

He didn’t just leave sweat on the floor, he took chunks of wood out of it. That rim-wrecking, Darryl Dawkins-like dunk he put down was all anyone could talk about for months.

“That was my sophomore year, and we were doing a drill, the star drill, and there were a couple of guys before me who dunked it,” Davis said, laughing at the memory. “Then Coach Todd Jarrell, he said, ‘Hey, Leonard, you’d better bring it down!’ I went up and next thing you know the ball came down and the whole rim was in my hand, and we hear this shatter and there was this little divot that was in the floor. We were all laughing, (saying) ‘Man, that’s crazy.’ Remember, not too long before that Shaq was pulling goals down. That was the first thing I thought of. That was just funny.”

Davis was Goliath, but with David’s moxie. He continually tried to improve, to hone his skills, to prove himself. He carried that attitude with him to Texas, where he earned All-Big 12 and All-America honors as an offensive lineman, clearing holes for the likes of Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams. Davis kept grinding all the way to the NFL, where he established a successful 12-year career with the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers, making three Pro Bowl teams.

He was delighted to receive the news about his inclusion in the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame. Davis considers it a win for all his old Bulldog teammates and his entire hometown.

These days he coaches high school football in Chandler, Ariz., and tries to impart the lessons he learned from his blue-collar upbringing as the biggest little kid in Wortham.