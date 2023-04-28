Tom Kimbrough has reason to be proud of many things.

Three state championships as head coach of Plano High School, a stadium named after him, recognition by his peers, and selection to numerous halls of honor and halls of fame, including the most recent one — his upcoming May 6 induction into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame in Waco.

However, one honor in particular stands out to him. Being recognized by Dave Campbell.

In 2010, the magazine founded by the former sports editor of the Waco Tribune-Herald named Kimbrough as one of the state’s top 10 most memorable coaches over the last 50 years, a list that included high school, college and NFL coaches. Kimbrough, Gordon Wood, G.A. Moore and DW Rutledge were the only high school coaches on that ledger, which also included Tom Landry and Darrell Royal.

As he makes his way back to Central Texas to attend the ceremony celebrating the 2023 class at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, the Valley Mills native is feeling humbled and honored. He is also feeling nostalgic about Campbell, and his ties to the Waco area.

“Around second or third grade, I was just starting to read,” Kimbrough said. “Dave Campbell took over (as sports editor), and I started reading the sports section. At Valley Mills Elementary, they took us to the library, and wanted us to read books, but I grabbed the sports section. I could see, even at that early age, what a good man he was. He was the person most responsible for the advancement of high school football in the state of Texas.

“Skip forward to 1960,” he continued, “and the magazine was starting to come out. I thought maybe my name will be in there. But Class B schools were not included. I also wanted to be on his Super Centex team, but I didn’t make it.

“He may have missed some of my talents as an athlete,” Kimbrough said, laughing, “but he gave me such nice credit as a coach. You talk about being thrilled about something. Dave was so important to me. He gave me more recognition than I ever deserved.”

Following a career that included leading Plano to a 173-28-5 record over a 16-year period (1976-1992), few would dispute that Kimbrough is deserving of every recognition and honor to come his way. He was the Texas Sports Writers Association Coach of the Year in 1977, 1986 and 1987, the three years Plano won the state championship.

He also won the inaugural UIL Denius Award in 1991 for “developing talents to the highest degree possible.” The award is given to the Coach of the Year among all sports and is considered the UIL’s top honor.

He is a member of the TCU Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame, the Plano ISD Hall of Honor, the North Texas Football Coaches Association Hall of Honor and the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor (Class of 2022).

Not bad for a former Valley Mills Eagles middle linebacker.

“A.E. Drew was my head coach at Valley Mills,” Kimbrough said. “He believed in me and was another person that greatly influenced my life. [Former Plano coach] John Clark was yet another one. He was a mentor and role model.”

“This [induction] is indeed an honor,” he added, “but it is a ‘we’ thing, not a ‘me’ thing. My assistant coaches are just as much a part of it as I am. My players are equally as important. I had a few great players over the years, but our success was due to a lot of good players that gave everything from the start of off-season through the last game of the year.”

Three times, the last game of the year ended with Kimbrough and the Plano Wildcats hoisting a championship trophy. The most memorable campaign might have been in 1977, which included a wild three-game stretch that led to the school’s fourth state title.

First, in a contest dubbed “The Miracle Game,” the Wildcats overcame a 28-0 third-quarter deficit to stun Highland Park in the state quarterfinals 29-28. Then, they beat Odessa Permian 3-0 in the semifinals, setting up the Class 4A state championship game against Port Neches-Groves at Texas Stadium. In front of a then record-setting crowd of 49,953, Plano won 13-10.

That attendance mark stood for more than three-and-a-half decades and currently ranks third all-time among the largest crowds to ever attend a Texas high school football game, trailing only Allen-Pearland in 2013 (54,347) and Allen-Cypress Ranch in 2014 (52,308) — although Kimbrough does note that Plano-PNG carries the distinction of being a single-site game.

“It was unreal being behind 28-0,” Kimbrough said, talking about the Highland Park game, “and coming back to win in the closing seconds 29-28 against a great team.”

The 1986 crown came against LaMarque, 24-7. The following year Plano went back-to-back, defeating Houston Stratford 28-21.

After that game, Kimbrough waited with dread, knowing that Skip Bayless, then a writer for the Dallas Time Herald, was writing an article. He said he was relieved and overjoyed at seeing the front-page headline of “Hey, I wish I would have been a Plano Wildcat.”

“He called me in my office,” Kimbrough said. “I remember thinking, ‘What does he want? What is he going to try and dig up?’ You want to talk about relief. It was so complimentary. That article was definitely a highlight of my career. Whew!”

Kimbrough is still employed by Plano ISD as an advisor. He came to Plano as an assistant coach, directly from TCU, in 1968. He said his 55-year career has been marked by wonderful relationships, including with all of his superintendents.

In a tribute video narrated by Craig Way entitled “Coach Kimbrough’s Legacy at Plano ISD,” one of those superintendents, Sara Bonser, noted that Kimbrough was used as a model in her graduate studies for building a championship program for extracurriculars.

“The 1977 Plano Wildcat team is the example used in Superintendent preparation programs for how to build scholar athletes,” she said in the video, “and how to have strong, ethical, supportive leadership and engage the entire community in doing great things for kids.”

Tom and Linda Kimbrough have been married for 55 years. They have two children, Kimberley, a teacher, and Kyle, an insurance underwriter. Tre and Paxtyn, Kimbrough’s grandchildren, are both college students.

“Coach Kimbrough’s positive influence on fellow coaches and student athletes set the example of integrity, work ethic and civic and personal responsibility,” his mentor, John Clark said. “His faithful adherence to teaching and modeling these qualities have benefited our educational and coaching professions in the community and beyond. His record as one of the top coaches in the history of Texas high school football speaks for itself. His playoff record is one of the all-time best.”