Patrick Rockett always dreamed of playing football at San Antonio’s Robert E. Lee High School.

The two-sport all-star not only achieved that dream but helped lead the Volunteers to the 1971 Class 4A state championship and will be honored on Saturday as an inductee to the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame.

“I enjoyed playing baseball,” Rockett said. “I absolutely loved playing football. As a little kid growing up right behind the high school that’s all I ever thought of growing up, was playing football at the high school, Robert E. Lee High School, and getting a football scholarship, which I did, to the University of Texas. That was my goal.”

During his four years at Lee, Rockett made an impact on both the diamond and the gridiron. As a shortstop for the Volunteers baseball team, Rockett was a three-year starter on a squad that made appearances at the state tournament in 1971 and 1973. He led the team with a .364 batting average a senior in ‘73.

But football was where his heart was.

“I was by far a better football player than I was a baseball player,” Rockett noted.

In the first title game played at Texas Stadium in Irving, Lee defeated Wichita Falls, 28-27, to cap off a 14-0-1 season with Rockett, a wide receiver and safety for the Volunteers, making a touchdown reception in the second half to send Lee into the half with a 14-6 lead. Rockett said it was a special experience for the ‘71 team, especially on a squad full of juniors.

“Of the 22 starters, I think 17 of us were juniors so we thought that was kind of special because we still had another year to go,” Rockett said. “Football being so big in Texas, it was a wonderful, wonderful journey.”

In 1972, the Volunteers advanced a game away from returning to Texas Stadium, but fell to Baytown Sterling in the state semifinal, finishing the season 13-1. It was devastating for the Lee seniors but Rockett said he felt blessed by the experience nonetheless. Rockett earned all-state honors that season and an received offer to play football for the Texas Longhorns.

But in an unexpected turn of events, he opted to sign with the Atlanta Braves after being selected 10th overall in the first round of the 1973 MLB Amateur Draft.

“It was really — and I’ve had the question so many times — it was really a total surprise,” Rockett said. “I had no idea that I would be drafted that high, absolutely no idea. It just felt, talking it over with my parents at the time, it almost seemed like I kind of had to do that because of being the 10th pick of the draft. It was different back then.”

Rockett spent three years in the minor leagues before being called up to Atlanta, where he played two seasons with the big league club until he was traded to Toronto in 1979. But the San Antonio native never played for the Blue Jays, deciding to retire after the trade. Rockett said that he enjoyed his time playing baseball but that it was a difficult journey.

Being far from home for six months out of the year and being away from family at a young age in a time where you couldn’t just text or call at any moment made the season more of a grind than it already was.

“It was a different era,” Rockett said. “I mean, it was lonely because you’re gone for six months at 18 years old, 19 years old, and I come from a family of five brothers. I enjoyed the playing but it was difficult being away in the minor leagues. And because there’s no communication back then, you just had regular phones.

“I know it sounds corny, but if you called somebody or whatever, you were just praying they were home. So it was difficult. It was a great experience. I feel blessed that I made it to the majors but obviously that didn’t pan out.”

Now 50 years after his time at Lee High School, Rockett still remembers his time with the Volunteers fondly. For Rockett, the Hall of Fame honor is more than anything a team effort.