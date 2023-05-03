Rand Clark remembers many late-night film sessions with his dad to learn Xs and Os and gain insight that came from many years of playing and coaching college football.

Bert Clark was Washington State’s head coach from 1964-67, and served as an assistant at several other places.

What Rand remembers most is the click-click-click of his dad’s hand-held device that allowed him to watch a play over and over in detail.

“As a kid, I would go and watch game film with him to the wee hours of the night,” said Rand Clark, who went on to play quarterback at Rice in the early 1970s. “He had a clicker, and I would get so frustrated because he would watch the first step when the ball was snapped, and kept going back and forth. I’d say ‘Just run the play!’ But I learned a lot of Xs and Os from dad along with techniques and defenses.”

Bert Clark will be inducted posthumously into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. He died in 2004 at age 74, but his son can’t wait to be at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame for the induction ceremony.

“I think it’s one of the nicest things to ever happen to my dad,” Rand said. “We’re thrilled and honored. I just wish my dad was here.”

Long before Bert Clark joined the coaching ranks, he was a star linebacker for Wichita Falls High School in the late 1940s under legendary coach Joe Golding, who won state championships in 1949, 1950, 1958 and 1961.

During the great oil boom era, West Texas teams were among the best in the state. Making the varsity for a powerhouse like Wichita Falls was extremely difficult, but Rand got a big surprise when he recently started combing through his father’s memorabilia.

“I was putting together a package for the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and I was always under the impression that my dad lettered his sophomore, junior and senior years,” Rand said. “I opened a box and discovered he had a letter with four stripes. They had a really good program, which meant he was all of 14 years old as a freshman and lettered on varsity.”

Though Bert wasn’t big, he was fast and aggressive with a nose for finding ball carriers and putting them on the ground. He was also a student of the game, which served him well when he went into coaching.

“My dad wasn’t a Dick Butkus kind of linebacker,” Rand said. “At all stages of his career, dad was undersized, but he had speed combined with velocity. And he was tough. He was so fast that he would get to the point of attack and hit the ballcarrier.”

After playing for a Texas High School Football Hall of Fame coach in Golding, Clark played for one of the greatest coaches in college football history at Oklahoma.

Bud Wilkinson compiled a 145-29-4 for the Sooners from 1947-63, winning national championships in 1950, 1955 and 1956. Clark was a two-time all-Big Eight linebacker who helped the Sooners win the 1950 national title.

“Coach Wilkinson was mild mannered and extremely smart,” Rand Clark said. “You were afraid to ruffle his feathers because you knew something else was behind the curtain. Those kids he coached were tough and played hard.”

After finishing his career with the Sooners, Clark played for the NFL’s Dallas Texans during their only season of existence. That financially strapped team finished 1-11 before the franchise was purchased by Carroll Rosenbloom, who moved the team to Baltimore and became the Colts.

“My dad made $6,000 during his season with the Texans,” Rand said. “I’m sure Matthew Stafford would be jealous.”

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback will also be a 2023 Texas High School Football Hall of Fame inductee.

After playing for the Canadian Football League’s Calgary Stampeders and serving in the Army, Clark was an assistant for the Washington Huskies under former Oklahoma teammate Jim Owens. The Huskies of that era were highly successful as they made three Rose Bowl appearances from 1959-63 before Clark became Washington State’s head coach.

Taking over in 1964, Clark led the Cougars to a 7-3 record in 1965 that included several last-minute wins to earn the nickname “Cardiac Kids.” Following with two losing seasons, Clark moved on to an assistant coaching position at New Mexico and later coached the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Throughout his coaching career, Clark leaned on Golding, his old high school coach, for advice.

“My dad always called him the professor,” Rand said. “Joe Golding was his coach, and throughout his career he talked to him a lot. I thought it was great.”