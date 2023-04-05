Adrian Peterson is the running back that fans, not to mention coaches, dream of having in their team’s backfield.

At 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, with muscles like live grenades, he was so big and strong that it seemed like defenders probably didn’t want to have to tackle him. Add sprinter speed and enough cutting ability to make a hesitant linebacker look silly, and you’ve really got something.

In fact, you have the kind of potential that almost seems like it’s too much. By the time Peterson finished his junior year at Palestine High School, he was the next Earl Campbell and the No. 1 player in the nation in his class. He has been mentioned as one of the few players in history with the physical ability to go straight from high school to the NFL.

Peterson, who will be inducted with the Class of 2023 into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame on April 15, lived up to all of that potential. He rushed for 5,011 yards in his last two years of high school, then set the NCAA freshman rushing record at Oklahoma with 1,925 yards.

The Minnesota Vikings got an absolute steal in the 2007 NFL Draft when they selected Peterson with the seventh overall pick. Like at Oklahoma, he wasted no time in making a gigantic impact, rushing for 1,341 yards as a rookie and 1,760 more in year two.

Peterson ultimately rushed for 11,747 yards in a Vikings uniform. After bouncing around to six different teams late in his career, Peterson finished as the NFL’s fifth all-time career rusher with 14,918 yards.

Of course, Peterson is more than just a football player. He’s famously also a father and son as both of those relationships have been put under the microscope at different points of his life as a star football player. That side of his life could very well be spotlighted when he takes the stage at the Extraco Events Center during the Texas Sports Hall of Fame ceremony.

Here, though, is a look at a phenomenal football player in five games that outline his amazing career.

Palestine 40, Huntsville 12

September 6, 2002

The story goes that Adrian Peterson was considering a life in track and field, not football, as the 2002 football season approached. Then one day his dad, Nelson Peterson, called from prison to rouse his son.

Nelson Peterson was incarcerated at the time following a conviction for laundering money for a cocaine operation. Nonetheless, the father knew it was football season and he knew how good of a player Adrian had been as a youth.

Nelson Peterson called and told his son, “I know you are the best running back in Texas. But you’ve got to go out there and put in the work and show everybody that you are.”

The message hit home with Adrian Peterson. Weeks later in the second game of his junior season, Peterson rushed for 338 yards and four touchdowns as his Palestine Wildcats defeated Huntsville, 40-12. Peterson set the tone early on by running over Huntsville’s middle linebacker en route to a long touchdown romp.

Within days, the recruiting pundits took notice and Peterson shot to the top of everyone’s wish list.

No. 2 Oklahoma 12, No. 5 Texas 0

October 9, 2004

If you’re the Oklahoma Sooners and you’ve signed the No. 1 running back in the nation, who just happens to be from the state of Texas, you don’t leave him standing on the Cotton Bowl sideline during the Red River Shootout.

The freshman Peterson carried 32 times and rolled up 225 yards for the Sooners. Although he didn’t score, Peterson was the difference in the game as he set up an Oklahoma touchdown and two field goals.

“He’s only going to get better,” Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops told reporters after the game.

No. 23 Oklahoma 34, Iowa State 9

October 14, 2006

Nelson Peterson went to prison when Adrian was 12 years old. So when he was released in the fall of 2006, he had his first chance to see his son play in a varsity game in person when Oklahoma hosted Iowa State.

All went well and seemed to finish in style as Peterson broke loose for a 53-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. However, the Sooners’ junior running back was tripped inside the 10-yard line and dove into the end zone. He landed awkwardly on his shoulder and broke his collarbone.

Peterson, who rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns against the Cyclones, made it back from the injury in time to play in Oklahoma’s famous Fiesta Bowl overtime loss to Boise State.

Vikings 34, Bears 31

October 14, 2007

Exactly one year after breaking his collarbone against Iowa State, Peterson had a breakout game for the Vikings as he rushed for 224 yards and three touchdowns in 20 carries to lift his team over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Peterson’s day, a defining moment on his way to NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and a Pro Bowl selection, included touchdown runs of 73, 67 and 35 yards.

He went on to rush for 1,341 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Vikings in 2007, then earned Pro Bowl MVP after rushing for 129 yards and two TDs in Hawaii.

Vikings 36, Rams 22

December 16, 2012

Despite suffering a torn ACL in December of 2011, Peterson made it back in 2012 to play in all 16 regular-season games for the Vikings and rushed for a career-best 2,097 yards.

Playing on the road against the St. Louis Rams in mid-December, Peterson broke loose for an 82-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter, giving the Vikings a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Peterson finished the game with 212 rushing yards on 24 carries, showing that he still had plenty of endurance more than a year after his ACL injury.

“He continues to amaze you with some of his runs,” then-Vikings head coach Leslie Frazier said after the game. “It looks like there was nothing there and the next thing you know he’s out the door.”

Peterson’s comeback season exceeded all expectations, except for one. He had Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record of 2,105 yards in his sights, but fell eight yards short.