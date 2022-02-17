Texas Sports Hall of Fame: Carly Patterson's winning smile said it all

It’s a good way to understand and experience her emotional roller coaster that night. After the vault went a tad bit sideways, she righted herself on the uneven bars. At the end of a clean routine, Patterson did three big loops on the high bar and let fly with a twisting flipping dismount that she stuck and saluted. The quick smile she gave her coach, Yevgeny Marchenko, succinctly communicated that she was good now.

On to the beam.

“It’s still the make-you-or-break-you event because you’re tumbling across a four-inch-wide piece of wood, essentially,” Patterson said. “That event is where you have to be the most precise and the most on your game. I knew obviously that was my best event and I had the potential to really set myself up in a better spot if I could hit that routine.”

The Patterson Dismount is a double Arabian in which the gymnast executes a double back handspring across the length of the beam, followed by a double flip and twist off the end of the beam onto the mat.