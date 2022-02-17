Texas Sports Hall of Fame: Carly Patterson's winning smile said it all

It wasn’t the car ride Carly Patterson was expecting when she and her family made their way from the airport to their home in Allen, Texas.
Days earlier in Athens, Greece, Patterson had taken her place among Olympic gymnastics royalty. By winning the individual all-around gold medal, Patterson became the 12th woman in history to claim the title and joined Mary Lou Retton as the only Americans to do it.
Not only that, because the Soviet Union boycotted the 1984 Olympic Games, Retton had not faced the USSR, which had produced five of the previous eight Olympic women’s all-around gold medalists. Patterson was the first American to win at a fully attended Games.
Even so, she touched down back in Texas expecting normal 16-year-old life to reassert itself.
“There were reporters and cameras and people everywhere,” Patterson recalled in an interview with the Tribune-Herald this week. “I had a presidential motorcade on the way home from the airport. Driving into my neighborhood, people were on their sidewalks waving and had signs they made for me.
“It was just like, ‘Oh my gosh What is going on? What is life right now?’ I just did not understand. It was like ‘Well, this is what I trained to do, and I did it.’ That’s what it was to me.”
On August 19, 2004, two days after Patterson helped the United States win the team silver medal, finishing behind Romania, she took the individual stage. She had a dazzling balance beam dismount named for her and a top finish in prelims. But now it was time to execute.
The first bump in the road came when Patterson’s feet landed just outside the white out-of-bounds line at the finish of her vault run. As she walked away from the apparatus, the stress that is unique to slight imperfection in gymnastics could be seen on her face.
Tough start.
Patterson, who is 34 now and still living in the Dallas area, is a motivational speaker. It’s a good gig for a retired Olympic gold medalist, especially one whose competitive life was under such a microscope in such an intense moment.
“I talk about this exact thing in my speech,” Patterson said. “I was so mad. I really for the most part knew how to land in between those lines. You’re not trying to give up silly tenths in deductions like that. You’re trying to do your stuff the way you do it in training every day. You’re trying to do it as perfect as possible if you want a shot at that gold.”
Because Patterson competed in the 21st century, her performance lives on in high definition, one easy YouTube search away. In just 10 minutes and 27 seconds, her four events in the Olympic all-around can be seen in full.
It’s a good way to understand and experience her emotional roller coaster that night. After the vault went a tad bit sideways, she righted herself on the uneven bars. At the end of a clean routine, Patterson did three big loops on the high bar and let fly with a twisting flipping dismount that she stuck and saluted. The quick smile she gave her coach, Yevgeny Marchenko, succinctly communicated that she was good now.
On to the beam.
“It’s still the make-you-or-break-you event because you’re tumbling across a four-inch-wide piece of wood, essentially,” Patterson said. “That event is where you have to be the most precise and the most on your game. I knew obviously that was my best event and I had the potential to really set myself up in a better spot if I could hit that routine.”
The Patterson Dismount is a double Arabian in which the gymnast executes a double back handspring across the length of the beam, followed by a double flip and twist off the end of the beam onto the mat.
“I knew I needed to nail the dismount,” Patterson said. “Not only was no one in the competition doing that dismount, but nobody in the world was doing that dismount. Really nobody hardly still does it. That’s where I knew I could get a really high score. Once again, it was about controlling that mental aspect of the nerves and feeling like ‘Alright, this is your shot. You need to be perfect.’ Instead of that it was like, ‘Go out there. Do what you know how to do. Do the beam routine of your life and just stay on it.’”
Patterson’s stuck landing coming off the Patterson Dismount, and the immediate smile that seems to ripple through her whole body belongs on a definitive highlight film of Olympic glory. It was the kind of smile that let fans watching on TV and all the competition know that the gold medal was easily within reach.
That feeling continued as Patterson danced through the floor routine to swing music. She needed better than a 9.536 to win the gold medal, a score she knew was easily achievable.
“My coach was like, ‘Go out there, have fun and stay in bounds. That’s all you need to do,’” Patterson said. “I was like, ‘Ok, I can do that.’ Part of it was having fun and the other part was trying to control what I could control.”
Patterson’s routine produced cheers from the crowd, hugs from Marchenko and her teammates and immediate tears from her challengers. They knew she had won.
When her score of 9.712 was posted, Marchenko hoisted Patterson on his shoulders for one more iconic moment.
“We’re waving at the crowd and looking all around the arena you see people chanting USA and waving the American flag,” Patterson said. “It’s just so surreal, so incredible. You’re thinking, ‘Oh my God, you did it. You’re the best. You won.’ Both my and Yevgeny’s dreams came true in that moment.”
The podium followed. And the presidential motorcade and the media blitz. And then, suddenly, retirement from gymnastics. A back injury ended Patterson’s gymnastics career. She finished high school at Spring Creek Academy in Plano and graduated from Texas Women’s University.
In 2012, she married Mark Caldwell. The couple would face the next big challenge together. They wanted to start a family, but the obstacles were less tangible than a balance beam or uneven bars.
“We were going to have heartache,” Patterson said. “It was weird to have your body help you out at the Olympics and doing what you needed to do. And then you go to have kids and your body is failing you. It’s not doing what it needs to do. There’s a lot of pity parties. It was something that I couldn’t control.”
Patterson, an outspoken Christian, said she was able to put the situation in God’s hands. Her oldest child, Graham, was born in 2017 followed by Emmaline a year later. Patterson and Caldwell’s youngest child, Pearson, turned 1 on Tuesday.
“It’s hard to think you could be even more proud of something else versus winning the Olympic Games,” Patterson said. “I’m even more proud of my family and my kids and just the life that I have been able to achieve now. It’s really cool that I was able to live out my dreams as a young girl and even more amazing that I get to live out my life dreams every day now.”