Carlette Guidry-Falquay hasn't thought much about her legacy.

One of the most dominant track and field athletes at the collegiate level with 12 NCAA titles and 23 All-America honors as well as a pair of Olympic gold medals in the 4x100-meter relay, the Houston native can add a Texas Sports Hall of Fame induction to her long list of accolades.

“It's a great honor to be acknowledged for all the athletic things that I've done in my career,” said Guidry-Falquay, who will join the Hall of Fame at the annual induction banquet on Saturday.

“Looking back at my career, hopefully I've been able to inspire young ladies who look like me to excel in their sport," she continued. "If they have a dream, that they know it's achievable no matter what their environment is, where they come from. That due to hard work, you can achieve those goals. Those goals are attainable.”

Growing up in Houston, Guidry had a family background in track and field. She took after her uncles, and was also inspired by Wilma Rudolph, who overcame childhood polio to later become a world-record holder and Olympic icon. Guidry said that it led her to deciding from a young age to work hard in achieving her goals.

“For me, when I was competing, my goal was to get an education, do something different in my life,” Guidry-Falquay said. “Track and field was something that I think I found out that I worked hard at, found out that I was good at it after I worked hard at it, and something that helped me along in my life. That changed things in my environment where I was from before.”

Guidry assembled a decorated middle school and high school career, highlighted by medals in the 1986 Pan American Junior Olympics. She made her international debut at that meet, picking up the gold in the 200 meters, the 4x100 relay and the long jump. That same year, the University of Texas women's program, under legendary coach Terry Crawford, earned what no other women's program had done up to that point — win a triple crown, with national titles in cross country and both indoor and outdoor track.

The achievement helped convince Guidry that the Longhorns were the right college choice.

“That was a good incentive, knowing that where I was going they had a history of winning women's track and field,” Guidry-Falquay said. “Once I got to the University of Texas, I knew I was at the right place because I was surrounded by a lot of strong women.”

Guidry began making an impact in Austin, from the get-go. Nicknamed “Ms. Turbo” for her prominence in the sprints, she was everywhere, picking up the first of her 12 NCAA titles in the indoor long jump and 55-meter race as a freshman as well as the 4x400-meter relay.

She became the most decorated woman in NCAA Division I track and field history and her seven individual sprint titles are the most by any man or woman at the collegiate level. As a senior she earned the Honda Award as the National Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

“I think my most favorite memory was my senior year, outdoors, we were competing in Eugene, Oregon, where we were battling against Louisiana State University,” Guidry-Falquay said. “We came in second, but it was a good team effort to really give LSU a run. I believe I won the 100 and the 200. We won the 4x1 — wasn't expected to win, but we won the 4x1. And a lot of other teammates competed and finished in the top three. So we really gave LSU a run for their money. That was the most memorable because we came together as a team.”

Only a year out of the Forty Acres, Guidry-Falquay found herself in Barcelona at 1992 Olympics, where she helped Team USA to a 4x100-meter gold medal. Then four years later she got to do the same on home soil at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. According to Guidry-Falquay, they were different experiences as she entered those meets under different mindsets.

“Well in '96 I was a little more mature. Unfortunately, I had an injury that I had been battling,” Guidry-Falquay said. “In the Olympic Trials I didn't do as well as I wanted in the 100 meters, but I was able to come back in the 200 meters. … After that I had an injury in my Achilles. Although I made the finals in the 200, I didn't do as well as I expected to do.

“But I would say, the first (Olympics) is always the best. That's the first time you've achieved something, you've achieved these goals. So, in '92, I was younger than '96. I was really, really excited for both '92 and '96, but what was impressive about '92 is that was something I had worked so hard for. I knew that was my goal that I was about to achieve and I had finally achieved that goal.”

Guidry-Falquay won another international title in the 4x100 relay at the 1998 World Cup in Johannesburg, South Africa, before she retired in 2000. But she didn't stay away from the track very long. She began her coaching career with the Austin Striders Track Club before founding her own club, Intensity Track Club, with a group of friends.

“For a couple of years we worked and did some positive things for a couple of high school and middle school athletes. We started out with children from the age of 5 up to high school age,” Guidry-Falquay said. “I no longer have the track team, but I'm still volunteering and helping out with other athletes and we had a couple of athletes move on to colleges.

"Some of them have graduated and have their own professions now. I see some of the kids that started out as young as 5, they're now in high school and doing exceptionally well, still running track and doing well in academics.”

When Guidry-Falquay's daughter, Mak'hi Falquay, became more serious about her own track career as a high school junior, the Texas Ex decided to pivot her efforts on helping Mak'hi on her journey. Mak'hi attended Akins High School in Austin where she was a two time state qualifier in the 100 and 200 before joining the University of Houston women's track program.

“I wanted to kind of focus on her and spend some more time with her and get her to where she wanted to be as a student-athlete,” Guidry-Falquay said.

One of just two women being inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 along with decorated Olympic swimmer Cynthia Potter, Guidry-Falquay noted that as far as women's sports have gone, they still have a distance to travel.

But as far as her legacy goes, Guidry-Falquay hopes she set an example of what hard work can do.

“I think for me, my legacy is just that I was able to open some doors for others,” Guidry-Falquay said. “That I was a good athlete. That I showed I had hard work and discipline. I was humble. ... I would like to hear them say I was a fierce and fair competitor. That I was a good person and that I represented my high school, my university and my country well.