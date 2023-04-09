All throughout his football journey, Priest Holmes sized up other people.

He might size up the opposing defense and look for weaknesses. He often sized up the competition for carries on the teams for which he played. Heck, he even sized up his role models.

“In San Antonio, two of the NFL teams that you’d watch on Sundays would be the Houston Oilers and the Dallas Cowboys,” Holmes said. “For me, I looked at Earl Campbell, one thing stood out to me — I didn’t look anything like Earl. So when I’m playing tackle football in the street, I’d see Tony Dorsett and the more I’d watch him and the more believable it would become when I’d see him. I thought, 'I kind of look like him. I think I can run like him, I think I can pretend to be him.' It was much easier to pretend to be him than pretend to be Earl Campbell, not having that type of size and stature.”

Indeed, Holmes was never the biggest guy in the backfield. But he made a Texas-sized impact on the game of football, from his high school days at San Antonio Marshall on into college at Texas and eventually in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. And next weekend this three-time All-Pro who scored 94 NFL touchdowns will reach a different end zone of sorts, as he joins the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

Holmes received a double dose of military instruction growing up. His stepfather Herman Morris served in the U.S. Army, while his mother Norma was in the Air Force. Priest was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas, in 1973, and then the family moved to San Antonio when Priest was a young boy.

While he didn’t endure the traditional military brat background of having to pack up and move every few years, Holmes couldn’t dodge those lessons about discipline and work ethic.

“Between the two of them, one of the things I learned at an early age was that cleaning baseboards were important to them,” Holmes said. “When I was growing up I’d say, ‘Why in the world do we need to clean these baseboards?’ It definitely taught me detail, it also taught me some patience, and it also humbled me and removed my ego.”

His diligence served him well in football. By high school, he grew into one of the most productive running backs in the state of Texas. As a senior at Marshall in 1991, Holmes rushed for 2,061 yards and led the Rams to a state championship game appearance.

His performance attracted numerous scholarship offers from college coaches who recognized Holmes’ budding potential. All through the recruiting process, Holmes knew he wanted to stay in-state, so he made visits to Texas, Baylor and Texas Tech. But he still squeezed in one out-of-state visit as well, to the University of Pittsburgh.

His reason? That’s where Tony Dorsett played his college ball.

“All I wanted to do, I wanted to see Tony Dorsett’s locker,” Holmes said. “Because I’d heard he had a locker that was enshrined and still there, and you get a chance to walk the halls of where Tony Dorsett went.”

But Pittsburgh still felt like a foreign country. It only reiterated Holmes' belief that he belonged in the Southwest Conference. And when he went on his visit to UT, he found a sense of home. He met kindred spirits.

“At all the other schools, but especially Pittsburgh, didn’t anyone sound like me when I talked about Texas,” Holmes said. “Nobody knew about the monuments or Austin or the capital, things I couldn’t relate with them on. … But I knew I’d probably stay in Texas because when I got there everybody knew the same things I knew. We all talked about the same athletes, we all were either Cowboys fans or Houston Oiler fans. There were so many things that were in common and relative and relatable when I went to the University of Texas.”

When he arrived in Austin, Holmes was floored by the sheer level of talent on the Longhorn roster. Just like him, everybody had been the star on their high school team. He marveled at the athleticism of some of the UT players, like Lovell Pinkney, a 6-5 receiver who won bets with his teammates when he ran a 4.3 in the 40.

But that glut of talent also meant playing time came at a premium. Then-Texas head coach John Mackovic preferred a running back-by-committee approach. Holmes saw sporadic action in his first two seasons at UT before receiving a big bump in playing time his junior year of 1994. That season he rushed for 524 yards, and was named MVP of the Sun Bowl when he piled up 161 yards and four TDs in a Longhorn win over North Carolina.

Holmes figured that bust-out bowl game would springboard him into a starring role as a senior. During spring drills in 1995, he took a handoff in practice and darted downfield. Just before turning back to jog back to the huddle, though, UT noseguard Stony Clark tripped and collided with Holmes’ left leg.

“As I’m turning to go back, just like any other day, he barreled down into my left knee,” Holmes said. “Immediately I collapsed and I believe Bryant Westbrook, who went on as a first-round draft pick for the Detroit Lions, he kind of caught me. I believe Chris Carter was our strong safety, they grabbed me and said, ‘Priest, can you walk?’ I said, ‘I can’t feel my knee. Can’t feel my legs.’ I ended up tearing my ACL.”

Holmes missed the 1995 season, opening up an opportunity for freshman Ricky Williams, who later became a Heisman Trophy winner. Holmes returned for the 1996 season and had to share carries with Williams and Shon Mitchell, but still managed to score 14 touchdowns in UT’s 11 games that year.

He also gave UT another postseason performance to remember when he racked up 120 yards and three touchdowns in the underdog Longhorns’ 37-27 upset of No. 3 Nebraska in the inaugural Big 12 championship game.

Still, coming off a knee injury and without ever holding down the No. 1 running back spot, Holmes wasn’t high on NFL draft boards. As the 1997 draft went into the third day with Holmes still waiting for a call, his agent informed him of the secret advantage of landing a free agent camp invite rather than being a late-round pick: You pick the team as much as they pick you.

After the draft, Washington, Dallas and Baltimore all expressed interest in bringing Holmes to camp. As he’d done so many times before, Holmes started sizing up the competition.

“The Ravens came on the radar late, and it was more of my choosing,” he said. “I kind of go back to when I was younger and I kind of sized up Earl Campbell and Tony Dorsett. It was the same situation. … Bam Morris was starter for Baltimore at the time. If I go back to my old days, Bam Morris doesn’t look like me, he doesn’t run like me, and anything Bam does he’s going to look like Bam. Anything I do he’ll never look like me. I’m always going to be able to stand out against him.”

Holmes signed with the Ravens and made the team, but still found himself fighting for time in a crowded backfield that included Morris, veteran Earnest Byner and fellow rookie Jay Graham. He was relegated to special teams duty and didn’t log a carry that rookie season.

Neither did he let that time go to waste.

“Regardless of the stuff I did professionally and in college, I’ve actually had the chance to share the backfield with some other really, really good backs as well,” he said. “I think when I look back at my career, I’ve also got to look back at the running backs that were in the backfield with me that gave me the ability to see how they could actually perform, be successful and take advantage of the opportunity when they got the ball.

“It was almost like a learning curve, although I was developing myself and I was young and hungry and strong and athletic and wanted to show my abilities, I also wanted a chance to sit back and share the backfield with other guys and see how we could run the same play but each run it a different way and both be effective.”

Going into his second NFL season in 1998, Holmes still found himself at the bottom of the depth chart behind starter Errict Rhett and the third-down back Graham. But the NFL is a meat grinder, and in the third game of the season Rhett succumbed to a hamstring injury. Shortly thereafter in the same game, Graham injured his ankle.

That meant for Week 4 against Cincinnati, Holmes was the man.

“(Head coach) Ted Marchibroda said, ‘Priest, you’re up,’” he said. “That whole time I had been working. I just had that ostrich mentality where I put my head in the sand and just went to work. When no one was looking, I was working.”

The ostrich became a swan against the Bengals. Holmes exploded for 173 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 31-24 Baltimore win, seizing his opportunity. He went on to rush for 1,008 yards and seven TDs on the season.

He was finally getting a chance to show what he could do, but true stardom still hovered beyond the horizon. In Holmes’ next two seasons with the Ravens, he served as the change-of-pace back to new starter Jamal Lewis. It did yield a Super Bowl ring in the 2000 season, but after that year he chose to disembark from Baltimore’s plodding style for the more wide-open attack of the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was a move that utterly transformed Holmes’ career. His first year in Kansas City he led the NFL with 1,555 rushing yards, becoming the first undrafted player to achieve that feat. His next two seasons he was even better, leading the league in touchdowns both years while winning NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2002.

“Instead of three yards and a cloud of dust, when they opened up the playing field for me in Kansas City, it just allowed me to more of a perimeter runner and allowed me to do draws, screens and get me one on one in space versus a defender, which would put me at the advantage immediately,” Holmes said, “Which allowed me to have a lot of success. I just took advantage of it. I always said I was playing make-up for those years where I was the third-down back or I was on special teams.”

Holmes became one of the Chiefs’ most popular players. But his fame stretched far beyond Kansas City. Because of his staggering statistics — he scored 76 touchdowns from 2001-04 — he became one of the hottest fantasy football targets in any draft.

To this day, Holmes said he still has people come up to him and thank him for winning them a fantasy football championship back in the early 2000s. But nothing will ever top that one crazy encounter he had in Las Vegas. Holmes was there to make an appearance, sign some autographs, when a couple of football fans chased him down outside of a casino.

“I was going to make my appearance and these guys were leaving the casino area,” he said. “I found out these guys had won over $325,000 and they said they had picked me, because of all the points I had for fantasy football. So that was the first time I had met some guys like that, where some guys made some incredible amounts of money because of playing with me in fantasy football.”

Unfortunately, injuries derailed the latter part of Holmes’ NFL career. He was in the midst of another All-Pro season in 2004, scoring 15 touchdowns in the Chiefs’ first eight games, when a season-ending knee injury halted his incredible run. He returned in 2005 but played in just seven games before suffering a spinal injury that cut short his season for a second straight year.

Holmes missed all of the 2006 season and played in just four games in 2007. He announced his retirement in November of that season after aggravating an existing neck injury.

But even in retirement, Holmes kept moving forward. He returned to UT in 2015 to finish his degree in education. He stays busy with his Priest Holmes Foundation, which he started back in 2005 when he was still playing. The foundation has awarded tens of thousands of dollars worth of college scholarships to San Antonio-area students over the years. It also puts on fitness camps and stages annual fishing events for kids in both Kansas City and San Antonio.

“How that all got started was, in my early years in Baltimore when I was with Tony Siragusa and Ray Lewis and Rod Woodson and Shannon Sharpe and Sam Adams and Antonio Langham, all these big names in college football who became great pro players as well, I would watch them and would participate in all of their different functions,” he said. “So they would have different foundations, do different things in the community. My first four years in Baltimore I was sitting back and watching and participating with these guys with what they were doing.

“My career took off with the Chiefs, and it put me in a different financial situation, where I could kind of give back in a different way, and I created the Priest Holmes Foundation. I decided right there that I wanted to be more educational, nonprofit, also help with health and wellness.”

Holmes, who has always considered himself a student of the game, has also coached in the NFL Players Association’s Collegiate Bowl Game in his post-playing days. He enjoys staying connected to football in that way, but said he has no desire to enter the world of full-time coaching, given its time demands.

Wherever life next takes Holmes, 49, you can rest assured that he won’t let anyone tell him he’s not big enough. He’s always going to be sizing up the competition.