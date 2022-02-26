Texas Sports Hall of Fame: Suzie Snider Eppers was Bearettes' prolific pioneer

There was a time when Central Texas high school basketball dynasties clashed in winner-take-all contests that often decided, in district play, who would go on to the state basketball tournament.

When the Robinson girls faced their rivals at Midway, it was serious business. Either the Rockettes or the Pantherettes went to the state tournament in Class 2A every year between 1969 and 1973 and the two schools collected three state titles in that run.

But, they were member of the same district at a time when only the district champion advanced to the playoffs. So when Robinson and Midway met on the basketball court, it was the hottest ticket in town.

Suzie Snider Eppers played in a lot of those games prior to becoming Baylor’s first woman scholarship athlete. Although her Bearette teams advanced to the AIAW national tournament (the NCAA didn’t sanction women’s basketball until 1982) in her junior and senior seasons, the electricity never quite matched that of those high school rivalry games.

Whether at Robinson or Midway, basketball fans came from all over to see the show.