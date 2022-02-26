Texas Sports Hall of Fame: Suzie Snider Eppers was Bearettes' prolific pioneer

There was a time when Central Texas high school basketball dynasties clashed in winner-take-all contests that often decided, in district play, who would go on to the state basketball tournament.
When the Robinson girls faced their rivals at Midway, it was serious business. Either the Rockettes or the Pantherettes went to the state tournament in Class 2A every year between 1969 and 1973 and the two schools collected three state titles in that run.
But, they were member of the same district at a time when only the district champion advanced to the playoffs. So when Robinson and Midway met on the basketball court, it was the hottest ticket in town.
Suzie Snider Eppers played in a lot of those games prior to becoming Baylor’s first woman scholarship athlete. Although her Bearette teams advanced to the AIAW national tournament (the NCAA didn’t sanction women’s basketball until 1982) in her junior and senior seasons, the electricity never quite matched that of those high school rivalry games.
Whether at Robinson or Midway, basketball fans came from all over to see the show.
“We played in front of 1,500 to 2,000 people. It was to the point that the fire departments would close the gym way prior to game time,” Eppers said. “It was so awesome to see letter jackets from all over the Waco community and surrounding towns. It was just amazing and people were sitting under the goals, out of bounds, anywhere they could put them. It was an atmosphere really beyond playing in the national tournament the two years at Baylor.”
Eppers will enter the Texas Sports Hall of Fame on March 12 as a pioneer of women’s college basketball. She scored an astounding 3,861 career points (believed to be the most by any women’s collegiate player) and pulled down 2,176 rebounds in four years at Baylor.
But Eppers’ high school career can’t be overlooked. As a freshman in 1970, she was Robinson’s leading scorer in its state championship victory over Spearman as she tallied 21 points. Although the Rockettes didn’t get to the pinnacle again during Eppers’ career, they made the state tournament in 1971 and 1972 and she earned all-tournament team every time.
“I have to say, for all my years at Baylor, my years at Robinson were just as memorable,” Eppers recalled. “We had never beaten Midway when I was a freshman. I played on a team that was predominantly sophomores and we had one senior, Cindy Howe (Meadows). I had always played with this group that was one year older than me. We all were very tight and we knew each other very well.”
When Eppers’ teammates graduated after her junior season, Midway regained the upper hand in district. The Pantherettes, who had won state in 1969, did so again in 1973.
There was plenty of basketball left for Eppers, though.
In high school, she had been a part of the previous six-a-side era of girls’ basketball when teams played 3-on-3 on each end of the court. She was a talented forward, meaning she stayed on the offensive end.
As Baylor was building its women’s basketball program, Eppers was the ideal athlete to build around as she was a svelte 6-foot-1 — a post player that had no problem getting from one end of the court to the other.
“It was totally different. I loved the transition to the game itself,” Eppers said. “It used to drive me crazy to sit at half court in high school and watch the other half of the game going on. I loved to play offense. I loved to play defense. I loved to run the court even though I was a post player. I loved all parts of the game.”
Eppers came to Baylor women’s basketball through a series of personal connections at Robinson and the university. She had offers to join the track and field team at other schools, including Texas Woman’s University. But Baylor was her and her family’s school and so Eppers joined the basketball and track programs there.
Her coach on the Bearettes was Olga Fallen and together they did the hard work of constructing a team.
Eppers said it wasn’t until her sophomore season, when Fallen was teaching an incoming class of players the differences between six-player and full-court basketball that she really began to understand the nuances of five-on-five.
“It was an adjustment, but for me it was fun,” Eppers said. “I loved that freedom of running up and down the court and being able to control so much more of your game.”
Though Eppers was Baylor’s first female scholarship athlete, she didn’t feel a negative pressure to live up to that. She said she embraced the role and fit in well with university life.
The amenities of women’s college basketball, however, weren’t quite what she was used to. At Robinson, girls’ basketball players had status that their college counterparts didn’t.
“When I first went to Baylor, we dressed in a P.E. locker room that had a row of baskets that rolled around, that’s where we kept our stuff,” Eppers said. “Whenever we traveled to a ball game, we traveled in our own cars.”
The normal schedule was to play a midweek game, then travel to a tournament on the weekend. The Bearettes might play five games in two days, then pile in their cars and drive back to Waco. Eppers remembers more than a few dinners that consisted of whatever she and her teammates could find at a U-totem gas station as they made the car trip home.
In the short span of Eppers’ Baylor career, things began to change. She was part of the recruiting effort and the Bearettes attracted some quality players. Babette Eikenberg and Cathy Hart came to Baylor from Temple College and Karen Aulenbacher transferred from Texas A&M.
Results on the court followed. In 1976, Eppers’ junior season, Baylor defeated LSU and Texas-Arlington at the regional tournament to earn a place at nationals in State College, Pa.
The Bearettes’ place on campus was improving as well. When the men’s team moved its locker rooms to the Heart O’ Texas Coliseum, the women were given better quarters at Rena Marrs Gym. They also began traveling in vans in the regular season and actually flew to the national tournament.
Baylor finished the 1975-76 season with a 31-6 record, but the best of Eppers’ carreer was yet to come.
The Bearettes were 25-8 heading into the postseason in the 1976-77 season. One of the highlights of Eppers’ senior campaign happened when Baylor defeated old-school women’s basketball powerhouse Wayland Baptist at regionals, which helped the Bearettes get back to the national tournament.
Baylor won four games and lost only once at AIAW nationals in Minneapolis, Minn., in 1977. That resulted in a fifth-place finish at the tournament and a No. 12 national ranking at the end of the season.
More than four decades have past, so the particulars are a little hazy. But Eppers remembers the feeling she had in one of those national tournament games, even if she can’t remember who the Bearettes were playing.
“We got that look in our eyes that was like, ‘What the heck. Let’s play ball,’” Eppers said. “All the people that were at that tournament started cheering for us. We came back. I thought that we won. I don’t know if we actually won in the scorebook, but in my heart we won. We had arrived. A lot of good things came out of that. I think it was a turning point for the whole program.”