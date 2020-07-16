Texas Sports HOF: Versatility, endurance marked Francie Larrieu Smith's running career

It probably will come as a shock to those in the track and field community, but Francie Larrieu Smith has retired her running shoes. She doesn’t run anymore.

Oh, you’d better believe that at 67 years young, Smith still keeps active. She works out in other ways – biking and walking among them. But her knees scream at her when she tries to run, and she admits that she no longer finds the desire to push herself to what she always called “the zone of discomfort.”

Lord knows she’s earned the right to take a break.

When it comes to long distance running, Francie Larrieu Smith covered the “long” aspect of it and then some. She ran at an elite level for roughly a quarter-century, from the late 1960s to the early 1990s, and qualified for five U.S. Olympic teams. The last three of those Olympic experiences came while she lived and trained in her adopted home of Texas, and now she’s reached another, unanticipated finish line of sorts, as a member of the Class of 2020 for the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

“It was unexpected. Let’s put it that way,” Smith said, describing the moment when she received the Hall of Fame call. “A Hall of Fame induction is something that you don’t expect. It’s a nice recognition. It’s an honor to be recognized as an athlete when you’re growing up and you’re performing and competing. You’re not thinking about whether or not you’re going to be inducted into a Hall of Fame.”

Before she was a runner, Francie was a fan. Her older brother Ron – who died in June at age 83 – established himself as one of the country’s top distance runners during Francie’s childhood. Ron won a pair of national titles in cross country, and competed in the 1964 Olympic Games in the 10,000 meters.