'Thirsty and hungry to get back' — Centex teams bring energy to opening day

Isn’t it nice when the first of the month aligns with the first day of practice? It’s like starting an Advent calendar, but for football.

And coming off a season that ended with the ultimate treat, first-year head coach Tyler Beatty said the China Spring Cougars were buzzing to get back to the field.

“The energy was the highest I’ve been around a while,” Beatty said. “I assume that our kids were thirsty and very hungry to get back. The last time they played football, they were state champions. So a lot of excitement going into it. And we get our work done and get the kids out and go home and spend time with their families.”

There are a few things China Spring will be looking to figure out — like who its quarterback is going to be now that they no longer have Super Centex Player of the Year Major Bowden slinging it for them, as well as filling in some puzzle pieces on the O-line and defense. But just as their mantra of going 1-0 every week carried them through last season, Beatty said the Cougars are just going to take it one step at a time.

“I mean you think about going 1-0 today. Let’s be perfect today. Let’s win today. Let’s win this second in the classroom or whatever it is,” Beatty said. “There’s a lot of truth to that, and last year I really felt as though we believed and held on to that, stood by that. That’s kind of where we are right now — it’s just kind of worry about the here and now.”

Even without the players that bid farewell to China Spring after earning the state title last December, the Cougars will still boast plenty of experience. They know the standard that has been set.

“The seniors that are returning, they’ve played a lot of football and they’ve been to fall camp for three years. They’re going to know what to expect,” Beatty noted. “And that’s one of the beauties of taking over China Spring. In the way that Brian (Bell) and even Coach Mark (Bell) did before, the expectation is set and they don’t deviate from it. They show up and work really hard. Our seniors are going to provide a lot of leadership for our guys.”

The Cougars won’t be the only squad with a heavy veteran presence this season. Over at Connally, the energy was just as high on the first day of practice, and head coach Terry Gerik said he was excited to see the Cadets’ bevy of upperclassmen stepping up already and providing guidance to the newcomers.

“We really did a good job today of learning, paying attention and just working really hard,” Gerik said. “I saw some veteran kids, that that are returners, when they were not getting a rep they were actually coaching the guy behind them. Which is big. That means they’re buying in and they care. And so I thought that was awesome job by them.”

Coming off a season that ended in a three-point bi-district playoff loss to Jasper to finish 4-6 overall and 3-2 in district, Gerik noted that the Cadets were focusing on improving up front this year on both sides of the ball.

“Last year, we were kind of inexperienced up front on the offensive and defensive line,” Gerik said. “We’ve had to kind of bridge that gap with those offensive and defensive linemen this year, and so they’ve gotten stronger. They’ve gotten better… Those kids have worked extremely hard and we’re really proud of them.”

A couple of Cadets have already stood out on Day One in juniors Kiefer Sibley and Isaacc Perez. Sibley made a significant impact in his debut season with Connally last year with 100 tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception and a pass breakup last year. Offensively, the running back is likely to fill the hole that Tre Wisner, who was a Super Centex second team selection last season, left following his offseason transfer to DeSoto.

But if pitching and defense wins games on the baseball diamond, special teams is key on the football field. Both China Spring and Connally are looking to put an emphasis on the aspect.

“One of the things, just looking at tomorrow’s practice improving is, you know, we do special teams every day,” Gerik said. “Making them understand how important the special teams are and buying into some of that too.”

Note: Per UIL guidelines, teams can begin full-contact drills on Saturday and can stage their first scrimmages on Aug. 11. Teams in Classes 6A and 5A that held spring drills — including Waco High and University — may start conducting practice on Aug. 8.