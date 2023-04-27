The Mansfield softball team had bus problems on the way to its bi-district softball series opener at Midway on Thursday night, causing the action to start a little later than planned.

Once the game got rolling, Mansfield pitcher Hawwa Townsend had very few issues shifting into cruise control.

Townsend limited Midway to six hits, allowing Mansfield to claim a 3-2 road win over the Pantherettes on their home diamond.

Midway third baseman DaNia Durr crushed two balls that drove in the Pantherettes’ two runs.

Other than that, though, Townsend sailed through the Midway lineup. She induced seven fly balls and struck out four, constantly keeping the Pantherette batting order off-balance.

“I don’t think it’s a passive swing that we keep having,” Midway coach Jordan Williams said. “The ball’s getting far too deep on us right now. It’s not like this girl is throwing mid-60s. I’m really not sure. It’s got to be a mindset that we’re not thinking attack the ball right now because we shouldn’t be hitting this many easy fly balls. We had a few solid shots at third and shortstop and they made every play.”

Now Midway, the District 12-6A champion with a 25-4 overall record, has to win two games at Mansfield on Friday to advance in the playoffs. The series is set to resume at the Tigers’ diamond at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Mansfield (23-9) surged ahead in the top of the third inning as Townsend and Piper Sheurer each had bases-loaded singles. Midway starting pitcher Camryn Carter got out of the jam with a strikeout and a ground-out that ended the inning, but the Tigers had taken a 2-0 lead.

Midway answered in the bottom half of the third when Durr drilled a 2-1 pitch off the wall and just out of the reach of leftfielder Lexy Vazquez that brought home Toni Mishnick. Durr’s RBI hit came with two outs, but the Pantherettes couldn’t get her home and trailed 2-1 after three innings.

Mansfield got an insurance run in the top of the fifth when Sheurer’s long fly ball in foul territory was caught by Midway leftfielder Harper Haas and allowed Sammy Hagman to tag up and score from third. Relief pitcher Lanee Brown got the final out of the inning by catching a pop-up near the circle, limiting the damage to one run.

Midway trailed 3-1 going into the bottom of the sixth when Durr led off the at-bat. She smacked a moon ball to center that cleared the wall and cut Mansfield’s lead in half.

Townsend, unshaken, seemed to get stronger in the late innings. She struck out three batters after Durr’s home run and stranded a pair of Pantherette baserunners in the bottom of the seventh.

“We never put enough pressure on her where she had to panic,” Williams said. “We were the ones chipping away and panicking.”