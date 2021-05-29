Todd Nafe: Adventurous spirit yields plenty of fish

It was a more challenging setting, but I was willing to risk a snapped line or two for the chance to catch a fish or two. And the move paid off. (Side note: the minnow selection at the convenience store was pretty poor quality. Several pre-filled bags had dead minnows floating, and even though I picked the bag with pretty lively ones, several died during the trip, and the ones I used for bait died pretty quickly even without getting bitten.)

I set the slip cork stopper to nearly four feet deep, and found very few spots that were shallower, and within a minute of sinking the first minnow next to a patch of lily pads, the cork laid over onto its side, sat back upright, then plunged beneath the surface.

Expecting to find a crappie on the other end, I was taken by surprise when the fish turned and bolted toward the bottom with a strength that measured way out of crappie range. My mind immediately pictured a largemouth bass, worthy of wall-hanging, cruising along with my hook lodged in its jaw. I was planning my trophy photo when I saw the lips of a freshwater drum appear at the surface, a limp minnow dangling from the corner of its mouth.