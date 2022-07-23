Outdoors: Freelinng menhaden best technique on the jetties

Freelining menhaden sounds like something John Belushi did back in the 1970s, but if you're fishing at the coast, heading to the jetties and using this technique will likely result in fish on your grill.

Menhaden are a small, schooling fish species, which are a lot like the marine version of freshwater shad. They're prime eating for almost all saltwater fish and shore birds, and they're pretty easily caught using a cast net if you're in the right place at the right time.

They're effective baits whether dead or alive, and I've caught quite a few red snapper fishing dead ones just off the bottom on offshore trips in the Gulf of Mexico. They're available at most bait shops along the coast, but to get live ones, you usually have to net them yourself.

Now's the time for catching reds and trout on live menhaden, and a good method to use is hooking them about two-thirds of the way back, near the tail, and freelining them. Freelining is just fishing with a baited hook — no weights, swivels, bobbers or any other tackle. It allows the bait to appear as natural as possible, drifting along with the current or waves, and it's irresistible to fish. The drawback is that unless you're paying close attention, you'll miss a lot of bites, and even if you are attentive, fish can swallow the hook before you know it's on the line.

Jetty fishing can be tough, and expensive, but also rewarding. Jetties are breakwater structures that run out into the ocean, and they're usually made of large rocks and concrete. They provide year-round, reliable shelter for small fish to hide in, so they're a great place to find predators. You can catch pretty much any fish species along the rocks, and I've seen plenty of dolphins and sea turtles coming in for easy meals, too. Being so rocky and uneven, though, these stone barriers are well-known for stealing tackle. I've broken more lines while fishing jetties than in any other setting, but on the flip side, I've always had good catches. Another benefit of freelining is that when you break off, all you lose is a hook and some line, and not expensive lures.

Whenever you're fishing coastal waters, success depends a lot on your understanding of the tides, and if you're not sure, local bait shop staff will typically give you good advice on when the bait fish and sport fish will move into and out of particular areas.

A cool place

Catfishing legend Danny King (Danny King's Catfish Punch Bait) says that while finding fish in the searing summertime is tough, it can be done by using a commonsense approach. "Fish don't like the heat, either," he said. "They don't like hot water any more than you and I like hot air, so they're going to find a cool place to go, too."

Best bets for locating cooling-off cats are obviously in deeper water, but they can also be found around rock piles or under leafy vegetation next to the bank. "You'll hang up a lot, but fish lay under these structures to stay comfortable," said King. "To keep from getting tangled so much, use a slip cork. Cast out beyond the area and let it float up next to it. Take the slack out and hang on. When you catch a few, there will be a few more showing up to take their place, so stick around when you find them."

License combo

We're three weeks and a day from Texas hunting and fishing licenses going on sale, and dove hunters are already oiling shotguns, buying shells, checking over gear and making plans for opening day trips on Sept. 1.

The best bargain for the buck is the Super Combo package, which includes all the licenses and endorsements you'll need (except for the Federal Duck Stamp) to hunt and fish in Texas. Cost is $68. Licenses are available at sporting goods stores, bait shops, feed and hardware stores, and a number of other retail outlets. They can also be purchased online.

Make sure to pick up or download the TPWD Outdoor Annual, which contains all the rules, regulations and more that you'll need to know before you hit the fields and streams.