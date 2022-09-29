Torres times two: Marlin, Itasca coaches proud to represent Hispanic heritage

They have the same last name and the same initials and perhaps similar looks when they stand side by side, but Itasca head coach Ricky Torres and Marlin head coach Ruben Torres are not brothers, or cousins, or relatives of any kind.

“It’s actually pretty common,” said Ricky about the confusion. “Obviously because of the last name but, you know, we get seen together and people are like, ‘Oh, that’s your cousin or your brother?’ No, we’re not related. That’s always the first thing. We’re not related. He’s from 800 miles away. I don’t even know anybody that direction.”

Ricky Torres is a Waco kid, born and raised. His family has been in the area for about three generations, since his great grandmother arrived from Mexico. He was a guard on the offensive line at Waco High under coach Johnny Tusa and went on to play for Mary Hardin-Baylor.

As a kid, Ricky got into football as a way to release aggression. He and his brother were raised by a single mother who worked several jobs. But football drew him in partly because all that was needed to play was a ball and a yard.

And just like many other kids who grow up within more than one culture, there was always something to prove.

“You think of the Selena movie where (Edward James Olmos) says that quote — ‘You’re not Mexican enough, you’re not white enough, we’re somewhere in the middle,’” Ricky said. “We weren’t Mexican enough because we didn’t play soccer. We didn’t speak the language. And then I wasn’t athletic enough because I was Mexican, who typically play soccer. There was a little bit of difference there and the way people looked at you, but it a matter of having to prove yourself.”

Although there weren’t many other players who looked like him or that he and his brother could relate to culturally, Ricky said that didn’t matter when he was on the field. At Waco High it mattered if you could play.

Originally, he didn’t plan on becoming a coach. He received a degree in sports management and went on to work for a minor league baseball team. But, surprisingly, that’s where he found his calling.

“I would find myself at the stadium watching practice instead of in the office,” Ricky said. “I wanted to be down on the field not behind the scenes, so I moved back to Waco and got my teaching certification.”

In a similar way, Ruben also didn’t plan to become a football coach. El Paso isn’t just a border town. It’s also a military town, surrounded by many different kinds of people.

“When you look at border towns, I think that’s what was unique about it,” Ruben said. “My grandfather was a lieutenant colonel. Sports are just a big part of our family, especially with my dad and my grandfather. … My younger brothers are coaches and they actually started coaching before I did.

“I kind of went the business route and worked for the government overseas with the DOD (Department of Defense). When I came back from Iraq, I just kind of didn’t have anything to do, so I started coaching.”

The two may not share blood but they do share a passion for football and coaching. When Ruben arrived from El Paso to take over the coaching position at Marlin, he hired Ricky Torres as his offensive coordinator. After a historic playoff run with the Bulldogs, Ricky moved on to become the head football coach and athletic director at Itasca.

The two connected through the Hispanic Coaches Association, which is a part of the Texas High School Coaches Association, after which Ricky emailed Ruben about the job at Marlin. In 13 years of coaching, Ricky said he has worked with only four Hispanic coaches.

“The Hispanic Coaches Association basically allows all of us Hispanics to know people that are the same as you and hook up and talk and ask questions and help each other up,” Ricky said. “It’s allowed to us to grow and to spread all the way across the state of Texas. … I think that puts us in positions to be more successful and as a branch out quite a bit.”

Football is still a growing sport among the Mexican community. Many still prefer the other kind of futbol. But in Texas, football is king.

“I think the success that we had last year (at Marlin), has encouraged a lot more of our Hispanic kids to come out,” Ruben said. “My mother is white and my dad’s Hispanic, and so I’ve been very blessed to see a lot of different cultures but just being in Texas, you’re growing up with football. .. And it’s kind of ingrained to you whether you’re good or a superstar. Everybody wants to be a part of Texas high school football.”