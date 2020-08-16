Trib Classic: Joe Louis quits ring for good during Waco stop

Joe Louis is through fighting.
The old Brown Bomber, looking a little tired of it all, hung up his gloves for good in Waco Saturday.
Louis said definitely he wasn’t going to challenge Ezzard Charles, his successor, in an effort to regain the heavyweight crown he defended for 11 years against all comers before retiring undefeated two years ago.
Big Joe — and he’s really big at 230 pounds — made his announcement at the College View Court Hotel a few hours before he put on for Waco fans a smooth exhibition of the fighting ability that made him a champion among champions.
Winding up a nationwide exhibition tour here, Louis announced he had signed a contract to appear with the Dailey Brothers Circus for $1,000 a day. He added he would even quit the exhibition ring after this year.
Since his retirement, Louis many times has intimated that he would like one last fight, with the idea of beating Charles to be the only man in ring history to come back and recapture the title.
Louis’ decision to quit was a mild surprise, as he was expected to announce here that he would challenge Charles.
The giant said he really didn’t want to fight Charles, and even if he did there wasn’t enough money in it — although he doesn’t need the cash. Too, the rigorous training routine no longer appeals to him.
Louis will be with the circus for 84 days, opening May 24, as a matinee attraction. That means circus fans will have to pay extra to stay and see him after the regular afternoon show.
His contract calls for “not less than $1,000 a day,” plus a percentage, traveling expenses and transportation.
Louis said he believed he could whip Charles if “I got in shape.”
In a statement to reporters the ex-champ thanked the public, press and radio for their support.
“I never would have gotten anywhere without you boys,” he told the newspaper men.
Louis made his announcement Saturday afternoon several hours before his exhibition bout at Katy Park with Cpl. J.K. Homer, Camp Hood heavyweight.
“After due consideration with Marshall Miles, my manager, Mannie Seamon, my trainer, and myself, I have decided I will not return to the ring to try to regain the heavyweight championship of the world,” Louis said in a prepared statement.
“Instead, I will make an exhibition tour through South America and Canada and on my return will join Dailey Brothers Circus on May 24 for a tour of Canada.”
Louis stated that if he had decided to fight Charles he would have asked for 35 percent of the gate. “That wouldn’t work,” he added. “You know, fighters only get 60 percent and Charles would have to fight for less than me, and him the champion.”
Challengers usually receive 20 percent of the gate and no promoter could afford to handle the bout at his terms, Louis stated.
Nearing 36 and weighing 230 pounds, Louis said he would stick to refereeing wrestling and boxing contests after this year.
His tour with the circus will run from May 24 until Aug. 10. The South America junket will begin in about 10 days.
Louis said the next most worthy opponent for Charles’ crown would come from either Roland La Starza or Rocky Maricano, who fought Friday night in New York, Marciano getting a split decision. Louis anticipates a return battle and that one of the two would emerge the logical contender for the title by September.
Louis, during his great career, appeared in 54 amateur bouts, losing only four. He had over 50 contests as a professional, being defeated only once – by Max Schmeling. After he became champion, Louis squared things by flattening the German in less than one round.
If he had decided to return to the ring, he could get into proper condition in two months, Louis said.
Louis stated that he was well-fixed and didn’t need the money from a championship bout.
Homer is easy for Big Joe
Big-time boxing came to Waco Saturday night.
Joe Louis, holder of the world’s heavyweight championship longer than any other fighter in the history of the sport, won a unanimous decision over Camp Hood’s Cpl. J.K. Homer in a four-round exhibition at Katy Park.
Louis carried the soldier all four rounds and finished the exhibition without appearing to be winded. An occasional savage left bloodied Homer’s face in the second round and it stayed that way for the remainder of the fight.
An estimated 1,500 fans witnessed the last fight the Brown Bomber will fight on his exhibition tour.
Results of the three preliminary fights:
Ernest Brooks of Connally Air Force Base decisioned Robert Blackwell, CAFB; Johnny Murphy, CAFB, decisioned Lationio Moss; and James McFadden, CAFB, decisioned Chester Bohara, CAFB.
Louis was guaranteed a minimum of $1,500. It is believed that the promotion was not a success financially.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!