CLEBURNE — West, aka the Comma, didn’t have a hit through 10 innings against the Pearl until Jacob Boggs mailed an RBI double to right field, sparking a wild fourth inning that propelled the West baseball team to a 4-1 win over Maypearl Friday night in Game 2 of their Region III-3A final series.

Trojans head coach Phil Berndsen said the team was able to settle in once they got that monkey off their backs.

“It was one of those things where, the guys aren’t up there trying not to get a hit or trying to make weak outs,” Berndsen said. “But it gets to be one of those things where you get down two strikes with pitchers who fill up the zone, it’s tough. Jacob’s hit was huge for us. It relaxed the entire dugout. You could hear everybody, just the tone of their voice was a little bit different.

“We’ve just got to know that you’ve just always got to play the game, at any point anything can happen.”

Senior lefty Kade Bing tossed another complete game for the Trojans (29-7), giving up the lone run on three hits and a walk while giving catcher Gus Crain a reprieve from the humidity with 13 swing-and-miss strikeouts.

The Panthers (29-9) struck first in the top of the third with a leadoff single off the bat of leftfielder Billy Teague. A fielder’s choice followed from third baseman Heath Graf, who scored on a triple by second baseman Baley Ray, the hit lifting too far over the head of West’s Tyler Ray and into the warning track in center field.

The Trojans had an opportunity to answer in the bottom of the inning as Maypearl starter Cord Rager gifted West four straight walks. Boggs, who walked to lead off the inning, was caught up in a rundown to clear the bases but West loaded them up following a strikeout to second baseman Easton Rinewalt. Bing came up to face his fellow lefty and flew out to left as Panther shortstop Cole Rager backed up his brother with an over-the-shoulder catch.

Bing picked up his first 1-2-3 inning in the top of the fourth to quickly send West back to the plate. Following a popup by first baseman Brayden Slovak, Kane Mayhue and Tyler Ray earned back-to-back walks, ending the start for Cord Rager. Graf came in from third to replace him and gave up Maypearl’s first hit of the series, as Boggs settled into second to tie the game.

“You know, we struggled at the plate early,” Berndsen said. “I made the joke in the dugout, I said, ‘Now it’s 10 innings and we haven’t had a hit yet,’ and Jacob Boggs comes up and stays short with two strikes and shoots one that way. That’s stuff we work on all the time and it’s just trying not to do to much. Once we got that out the door we could relax a little bit. We had some good at-bats and Kade Bing did Kade Bing things, threw strikes and gave us a chance to win.”

Graf walked designated hitter Braxton Davis to load the bases, calling the end of his outing. Baley Ray came in from second to finish the game.

It seemed like the Trojans would get the go-ahead run on another walk as shortstop Easton Paxton was halfway to the bag when the umpire called a delayed strike to bring him back to the plate, In the confusion, the Panthers got the tag on Davis, who was in the middle of the basepaths. The next pitch was outside the zone to put Paxton on first anyway. The pitch bounced off the dirt and into the backstop allowing Ray to dash in and put West in front.

Rinewalt then pieced a base-clearing double to right to score Boggs and Paxton, who just slid in under the tag for run number four. Rinewalt attempted to stretch the hit all the way to third but was caught out to end the inning.

West loaded the bases in the fifth and sixth but Baley Ray was able to get out of both jams.

The victory forced the first Game 3 of the postseaosn for both squads, as the Panthers and Trojans had swept their way into the matchup. Ever the superstitious bunch, West will look to advance to state at 7 p.m. Saturday.

“They’re playing for what’s on the front of the jersey, they’re playing for each other and nobody else,” Berndsen said of the Trojans’ passion to play one more game.