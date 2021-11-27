UMHB routs Birmingham-Southern in playoffs

BELTON – It’s that time of year again, and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor continues to roll through the NCAA Div. III playoffs. Reaching the second round, the Crusaders rolled to a 42-7 win over Birmingham-Southern College.

The Crusaders (12-0) got on the scoreboard first with a 21-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Redding to K.J. Miller. The Panthers (10-2) responded with a kickoff return to tie the score.

From there, it was all UMHB. The Crusaders scored another first quarter touchdown, one touchdown each in the second and third quarters and two more in the fourth.

UMHB had a balanced offense, racking up 450 total yards. The Crusaders had 251 yardasa on the gournd and 199 in the air. The defense held Birmingham-Southern to 243 total yards.

The Crusaders advance to the third round with Saturday’s win and will play Linfield College on Saurtday, Dec. 4 at noon. The location will be announced Sunday.