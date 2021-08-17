Virginia rallies past Robinson all-stars, 7-5

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Robinson All-Stars softball team had a run that included power hitting, excellent work in the circle and defensive plays that made the SportsCenter Top 10.

But the Virginia representative rallied to end Robinson’s quest at a championship, 7-5, in the semifinals of the Little League Softball World Series on Tuesday night at Stallings Stadium.

Virginia scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and held back the Central Texas squad’s offense in the final two innings.

In doing so, the team from Chesterfield Little League advances to play Green Country Little League from Muskogee, Okla., in the Little League World Series championship game on Wednesday afternoon.

Robinson rallied from a brief 1-0 hole and led Virginia for much of the game.

Addison Williams smacked a double to center field in the top of the second that scored Isabelle Mathis and Peyton Richards, pushing the Robinson All-Stars into a 2-1 advantage.

The Central Texas squad added a couple more runs in the third on a double by Raelynn Van Zee, a Young single and three walks. Then Brenleigh Robinson singled to right to score Mathis and capped the rally that put the Robinson team in front, 5-1.