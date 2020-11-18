'Volley for the Homeless' raises money for coats

A “Volley for the Homeless” event is scheduled for Thursday at the Waco Athletic Center.
The fundraiser will go toward providing coats for the homeless community, which will be presented at Mission Waco’s annual Thanksgiving Day luncheon. Registration for the tournament for high school players and adults will start at 5:30 p.m., with games starting at 6. The entry fee is either a new coat or a donation of $10 or more to go toward the purchase of additional coats.
Families wishing to donate but not play can drop off coats or a monetary donation at the event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Waco Athletic Center is located at 800 Schroeder Drive. For more information, email Van Davis at van_davis@baylor.edu or call (254) 716-8605.
