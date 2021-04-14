 Skip to main content
Waco angler Alton Jones hooks another big prize
Waco angler Alton Jones hooks another big prize

Alton Jones

Waco's Alton Jones captured the $100,000 top prize at Major League Fishing's General Tire Heavy Hitters event in Raleigh, N.C., on Wednesday.

 Major League Fishing

RALEIGH, N.C. — Alton Jones can still kick some bass.

The veteran Waco angler captured the top prize of $100,000 by dominating the final round of Major League Fishing’s General Tire Heavy Hitters on Wednesday at the Shearon Harris Reservoir.

Jones hooked 12 bass totaling 45 pounds, 9 ounces, winning by more than 15 pounds over fellow Texas pro Jeff Sprague.

“This feels so good. It’s been a while since I’ve won a Tour-level event like this, and it was a very special day,” Jones said. “After my practice time, I knew that I had found several key areas that had potential to be really special for this event, if I could just make the final rounds.”

Jones caught a 3-pound, 3-ounce bass just 23 minutes into the second period, moving atop the leaderboard to stay.

Jones, 57, is one of bass fishing's all-time winningest performers, with upward of $3 million in career earnings and more than 60 Top 10 finishes since his first tournament in 1990.

