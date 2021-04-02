Waco hosting Ironman racing festival in October

It was supposed to happen last year, but COVID-19 had other ideas. But in 2021, Waco will be home to an entire Ironman racing festival.

Ironman announced on Friday that Waco would host an inaugural full-length race on Oct. 23. Then it would turn around and host the Ironman 70.3 Waco (a half-Ironman) the next day on Oct. 24.

Waco has hosted the 70.3 race since 2018, but now will expand its presence in the triathlon world.

“The demand we have seen for the full-distance triathlons since the beginning of the year is just astounding, and we are delighted to bring an Iroman triathlon to Waco, Texas, to create additional racing opportunities for athletes,” said Ironman vice president of operations Keats McGonigal in a press release. “Creating a festival race weekend in the United States is something we have been exploring for a couple years now, so it’s exciting to see it come to fruition.”

Waco is slated to be the first U.S. city to host both 140.6-mile and 70.3-mile Ironman races in the same weekend.

General registration will begin April 19 at www.ironman.com/im-waco. The Ironman Waco triathlon will be a qualifying event for the 2022 Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.