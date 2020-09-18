Waco Ironman races canceled out of 'abundance of caution'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Waco’s plan to become the first city to host a full Ironman and a half Ironman race in the same weekend never actually hit the starting line.

Ironman race officials announced on Friday that the Ironman Texas and Ironman 70.3 Waco that were scheduled for Oct. 17-18 have been canceled. “Unfortunately, based on further conversations and with direction from local Waco authorities in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the health and safety of our community being an utmost priority, both … triathlons cannot take place in 2020,” the organization said in a news release.

The Ironman Texas — a 140.6-mile swim, bike and run test of endurance — was originally scheduled for April 25, 2020, in The Woodlands. When that event was scrapped due to the coronavirus, the Greater Waco Sports Commission swooped in with an ambitious plan to bring Ironman Texas to Waco during the same October weekend it would host the Ironman 70.3 race. Ironman officials liked the revised plan, which called for the full Ironman race to be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, followed by the Ironman 70.3 on Sunday the 18th. More than 2,000 racers were expected to participate, including some in both races. The Oct. 17 race would have been the first Ironman event to be held in North America in 2020.

COVID-19 interfered yet again, however.