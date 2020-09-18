Waco Ironman races canceled out of 'abundance of caution'

Waco’s plan to become the first city to host a full Ironman and a half Ironman race in the same weekend never actually hit the starting line.
Ironman race officials announced on Friday that the Ironman Texas and Ironman 70.3 Waco that were scheduled for Oct. 17-18 have been canceled. “Unfortunately, based on further conversations and with direction from local Waco authorities in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the health and safety of our community being an utmost priority, both … triathlons cannot take place in 2020,” the organization said in a news release.
The Ironman Texas — a 140.6-mile swim, bike and run test of endurance — was originally scheduled for April 25, 2020, in The Woodlands. When that event was scrapped due to the coronavirus, the Greater Waco Sports Commission swooped in with an ambitious plan to bring Ironman Texas to Waco during the same October weekend it would host the Ironman 70.3 race. Ironman officials liked the revised plan, which called for the full Ironman race to be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, followed by the Ironman 70.3 on Sunday the 18th. More than 2,000 racers were expected to participate, including some in both races. The Oct. 17 race would have been the first Ironman event to be held in North America in 2020.
COVID-19 interfered yet again, however.
“We had a significant, robust safety plan in place and felt confident that the races could happen without causing community spread,” said Will Phipps, executive director of the Greater Waco Sports Commission. “Ultimately, the decision makers decided that the risk was greater than the reward, and we respect that decision.”
Instead, Ironman Texas will return to The Woodlands on April 24, 2021. Meanwhile the Bicycle World Texas Ironman 70.3 Waco will hold its third event at Indian Springs Park and the surrounding areas in October 2021.
Registered racers will be receiving an email about the changes, Ironman said in Friday’s press release.
Phipps called 2020 a “challenging year” for the sports tourism and hospitality industry, but was looking forward to bringing Ironman back to town in 2021.
In a statement, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said that the decision to call off the races was being done out of an “abundance of caution.”
“We will certainly miss the opportunity to welcome thousands of participants to Waco, but we eagerly look forward to hosting Iroman in 2020 to race alongside the scenic Brazos River and through Cameron Park,” Deaver said.
