Where Are They Now?: Former world champion boxer Jaime Lerma still jabbing as instructor, mentor

“I went to my corner and told my trainer, I said, ‘They rang the bell early. That wasn’t a full three minutes. They rang the bell early,’” Lerma said. “I’ve been doing this for so many years, through hundreds of rounds, and you learn to know when three minutes is up. … Cuate slapped me and said, ‘I don’t give a (crap), that was last round, let’s get ready for the next round.’ I said, ‘All right, let’s go.’”

Magahin was tough and could take a punch. Lerma continued to whale away in the eighth, outpointing him on the scorecards, and rode that momentum into the ninth. Magahin withstood a standing eight-count in the ninth round, but Lerma wasn’t about to let him off the hook.

“Tenth round, the bell rang, I went right at him,” Lerma said. “I hit him about 12 to 14 times straight with solid punches, he finally turned his back to me and the referee jumped in to stop it and I became the WBF Welterweight Champion of the World. It was crazy.”

Sanchez didn’t usually drink, but he ordered champagne in the hotel afterward, and trainer and fighter each downed a glass. The sweetest call wasn’t that room service request, though, it was Lerma’s connection with his mother back home in Waco.