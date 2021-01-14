LSU hands No. 7 Texas A&M first loss

BATON ROUGE, La. — Khayla Pointer scored seven points in overtime as LSU spoiled No. 7 Texas A&M’s bid for the best start in program history, beating the Aggies, 65-61, on Thursday night. Pointer banked in a long off-balance 3-pointer to give LSU a 59-54 lead with 2:28 left. Texas A&M (12-1, 3-1 SEC) trailed 62-58 with 19 seconds left, and Kayla Wells’ charging foul ended the Aggies’ hopes.

Tiara Young led LSU (5-6, 3-2) with 20 points. Faustine Aifuwa had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Pointer finished with 17 points.

Texas A&M’s N’dea Jones finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Destiny Pitts’ 3-pointer with 49 seconds left gave Texas A&M a 53-52 lead, its first since leading 10-9 in the first quarter. After Jones took a charge, Aaliyah Wilson added a free throw for a two-point lead.

Aifuwa scored in the lane to tie it at 54 with 5.8 seconds left. LSU then forced a turnover as Texas A&M didn’t get off a shot before the final buzzer.

