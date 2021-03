The Doris Miller Family YMCA has opened registration for youth soccer ages 3-12. The deadline to register is March 22. The cost for members is $35 and $45 for non-members. All games are on Monday and Thursday. Doris Miller Family YMCA also has registration open for adult dodgeball ages 18 and up. The deadline to sign up is March 26. For more information, call 254-752-1605.