Even while Baylor Lady Bears fans were nervously awaiting an announcement from Kim Mulkey on Sunday afternoon, Baylor’s athletic director Mack…
After 21 years, 632 wins, 19 NCAA tournament appearances, 23 Big 12 regular-season or tournament championships and three national titles, Kim …
I don’t need to inform Baylor fans on the intricacies of a coaching search.
In a tale of two turnouts, challenger Keith Guillory upset incumbent Robin Houston in the rematch for the at-large Waco Independent School Dis…
LSU released a term sheet detailing new women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey’s contract on Wednesday.
Authorities used patrol cars and a helicopter to chase a car theft suspect from Downsville to North Waco on Wednesday morning and arrested him…
Mike Copeland: Walmart's local energy; Lacy named to HOF; McAlister's remodel; Woodway Family Center; River Square progress; Slim Chickens
That 100-turbine wind farm sprawling across McLennan and Limestone counties has become a source of pride for Walmart. The nation’s largest ret…
When Highland Baptist Church members talk about burdens being lifted and debts being paid, an estimated 300 McLennan County households with me…
Sifting through the ashes of Kim Mulkey’s bombshell, locals Monday expressed dismay and disappointment that their Kim decided to go home, to s…
A child sexual abuse defendant with terminal cancer who was released from jail two weeks ago to seek additional medical treatment died Saturday.