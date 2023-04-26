World Hunger Relief, 356 Spring Lake Road, will host Spring Night on the Farm from 6:30 to 9p.m. Friday.

The event marks the organization's 47th birthday. Valley Mills Vineyards and Olive Branch will cater the event,which will show case home grown produce and local wine. The meal will be served in a small plate style to all guests to mingle and explore the farm at their leisure.

Tickets are $100 each and include an optional sunset tour of the farm to peek at the market garden, goats, mini cows and livestock guardian dogs.

To register, go to world hunger relief .org.