St. Jerome Mayfest Anew festival, St. Jerome Mayfest, will be held from 9a.m. to 8p.m. Saturday at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 9820 Chapel Road.

The festival features an arts and crafts exhibit, with most activities beginningat10 a.m. including food and beverages, inflatables, carousel rides, games for the entire family, raffles for cash and a deluxe golf cart, and a silent auction.

There will be a break from 4 to 5 p.m. for a rosary procession and outdoor Mass. At 6p.m. a pulled pork meal will be served and carousel rides will continue until 8 p.m.