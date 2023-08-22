Stage 2 water restrictions remain in place for city of Waco water users.

Outdoor watering is allowed only between 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. and only two days per week. Houses with odd-numbered addresses may utilize outdoor watering on Tuesday and Saturday, and those with even-numbered addresses on Wednesday and Sunday.

Non-residential watering is allowed only on Monday and Friday. No outdoor watering is permitted on Thursday, except handheld watering.

Any violation of this ordinance is a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $2,000.

As of Monday, Lake Waco was 10 feet below normal.