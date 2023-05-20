2nd On this date in 2018, the expansion Vegas Golden Knights punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final beating the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 to win the Western Conference finals 4-1, becoming the second expansion team in the NHL, NBA, NFL or MLB since 1960 to reach a championship series in their first season. The other team was the 1967-68 St. Louis Blues.
