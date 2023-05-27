23 On this date in 1997, Seattle's Ken Griffey Jr. broke his own major league record for home runs hit through May by connecting for his 23rd of the season in an 11-10 loss to Minnesota. Griffey's homer broke the mark he set in 1994.
