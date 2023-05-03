18 The Phoenix Suns fell behind 2-0 in their best-of-seven series with Monday's loss to the Denver Nuggets, and the biggest problem the Suns had was scoring in the fourth quarter. The team's 18 fourth-quarter points were the fewest in any quarter all season.
STAT OF THE DAY
- — Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a list of people who were indicted this week by a McLennan County grand jury.
A boutique hotel may open by year's end in downtown Waco, where a rooftop lounge with views of Magnolia Market at the Silos "is ideal for any …
Mike Copeland: Providence, MCC building permits; Waco goes to D.C.; Mobile home appraisals; Premier ER takeover
Waco houses of worship and medical facilities pursued sizable building permits in recent weeks, according to the local Associated General Cont…
An analyst says that if nothing is done to address an informal boycott, the brand runs the risk of losing its status as the most-popular beer …
A planned mixed-use development called The Concourse would bring a hotel, grocery store, shopping center and town homes to an 88-acre site alo…