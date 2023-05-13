8, 2, 4 Rookie Casey Schmitt went 8 for 12 with two homers and four RBIs through his first three games with the Giants. Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio is the only other player since 1920 with at least eight hits, four RBIs and four runs scored through his first three games, according to OptaSTATS.
STAT OF THE DAY
- Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The brightly painted metal spheres created by local artists were nearing their full installation last week when Waco officials halted the work…
Local, state and federal law enforcement opened the month of May with 155 arrests in five days in McLennan and Bell counties, through Operatio…
She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.
The development group, which also recently bought the Phoenix Ballroom building and the National City Bank building at Fifth and Austin, is ey…
A Groesbeck man arrested Tuesday broke into a Waco home last week and tried to sexually assault a woman he met briefly earlier that night, Wac…