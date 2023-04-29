20 On this date in 1986, Roger Clemens set a major league record by striking out 20 batters as the Boston Red Sox defeated the Seattle Mariners 3-1. Clemens later had a 20-strikeout game against the Detroit Tigers in 1996.
STAT OF THE DAY
- — Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A planned mixed-use development called The Concourse would bring a hotel, grocery store, shopping center and town homes to an 88-acre site alo…
The developer of a proposed mixed-use development in East Waco is moving forward with the city of Waco's preliminary approval of a zoning plan…
Two men who robbed a woman at gunpoint Monday ended up in jail because the woman used a phone app to help police track them down, their affida…
The night Sherrell Carter died in 2019, Waco police had not settled on a suspect as crime scene technicians began to arrive where she was shot…
A federal district court jury in Waco awarded $279 million in damages Friday to Textron, known for making the Army’s UH-1 “Huey” helicopter, i…