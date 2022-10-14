Texas high school football scores, Week 8: Oct. 13-14, 2022

Friday's scores
CLASS 6A
Allen 31, McKinney 28
Arlington Lamar 28, Grand Prairie 21
Arlington Martin 69, Arlington Houston 14
Austin Vandegrift 30, Round Rock 22
Austin Westlake 29, Dripping Springs 10
Belton 43, Pflugerville Connally 21
Byron Nelson 45, Keller 17
Cedar Hill 23, Dallas Skyline 0
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 39, Round Rock Stony Point 33
Channelview 48, Pasadena Dobie 35
Cibolo Steele 49, San Marcos 14
Clear Brook 16, League City Clear Creek 14
People are also reading…
Converse Judson 27, Schertz Clemens 24
Coppell 49, Plano East 14
Dallas Jesuit 58, Richardson Berkner 31
Deer Park 47, Pasadena Memorial 14
Denton Guyer 62, Denton Braswell 7
Dickinson 49, Clute Brazoswood 9
Duncanville 38, Mansfield 3
Edinburg 36, Edinburg Economedes 16
Edinburg Vela 59, McAllen 7
EP Americas 49, EP El Dorado 42
EP Franklin 26, El Paso Eastlake 12
Euless Trinity 65, FW Chisholm Trail 13
Fort Bend Bush 13, Fort Bend Elkins 0
Galena Park North Shore 56, Beaumont West Brook 7
Garland Naaman Forest 47, South Garland 7
Garland Rowlett 27, North Garland 26
Harlingen 41, Brownsville Hanna 0
Hewitt Midway 24, Copperas Cove 21
Houston King 55, Beaumont United 0
Humble Summer Creek 56, Humble Kingwood 7
Irving MacArthur 45, Irving 7
Justin Northwest 35, Lewisville The Colony 29
Katy Cinco Ranch 35, Katy Paetow 24
Keller Fossil Ridge 38, Haltom 10
Killeen Ellison 27, Killeen 26
Killeen Shoemaker 50, Waco High 0
Klein 37, Waller 7
Klein Collins 18, Klein Forest 17
Lake Travis 45, Austin Anderson 21
Laredo Nixon 56, SA South San Antonio 35
League City Clear Springs 38, Houston Clear Lake 7
Lewisville 42, Plano 14
Lewisville Hebron 38, Lewisville Flower Mound 14
Lewisville Marcus 42, Plano West 20
Longview 42, North Mesquite 19
McAllen Memorial 53, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 7
Mesquite Horn 24, Tyler Legacy 16
New Braunfels 35, SA East Central 13
New Braunfels Canyon 49, Kyle Lehman 14
North Crowley 47, Weatherford 27
Pearland Dawson 21, Pearland 14
PSJA North 63, McAllen Rowe 14
Richardson Lake Highlands 45, Richardson 10
Rockwall 63, North Forney 14
Round Rock Cedar Ridge 22, Manor 0
Round Rock Westwood 17, Round Rock McNeil 15
SA Northside Brandeis 33, SA Roosevelt 23
SA Northside Brennan 59, SA Northside Stevens 0
SA Northside Taft 43, Sotomayor 7
San Angelo Central 57, Odessa 34
San Benito 49, Brownsville Rivera 3
Smithson Valley 63, SA MacArthur 3
South Grand Prairie 44, Arlington 30
Spring 34, Aldine MacArthur 0
The Woodlands 34, The Woodlands College Park 3
Waxahachie 31, Mansfield Legacy 21
Weslaco 21, Los Fresnos 17
Weslaco East 22, Donna 14
Wolfforth Frenship 42, Midland 38
CLASS 5A
A&M Consolidated 39, Leander 15
Abilene Cooper 50, Amarillo Palo Duro 14
Aledo 64, Burleson Centennial 21
Amarillo Caprock 14, Lubbock Monterey 13
Arlington Seguin 47, Joshua 7
Austin Crockett 56, Austin William Travis 6
Austin LBJ 70, Austin Navarro 0
Austin McCallum 44, Austin LASA 14
Azle 28, Saginaw 21
Brenham 17, Rosenberg Lamar 3
Brownsville Lopez 28, Donna North 14
Brownsville Porter 35, Pharr Valley View 23
Canutillo 49, EP Andress 20
Canyon Randall 45, Pampa 35
CC Calallen 37, Alice 30
CC Flour Bluff 43, Mercedes 26
CC Miller 42, CC Moody 0
Cedar Park 24, Pflugerville Hendrickson 7
College Station 27, Leander Glenn 24, OT
Crosby 69, Baytown Sterling 21
Crowley 35, FW Paschal 7
Dallas Adams 46, Carrollton Turner 21
Dallas Highland Park 51, Irving Nimitz 6
Denton 49, Carrollton Creekview 27
El Paso 21, EP Jefferson 15
Elgin 36, University 35
EP Chapin 40, EP Burges 7
EP Riverside 51, San Elizario 6
Fort Bend Hightower 50, Richmond George Ranch 0
Friendswood 30, Rosenberg Terry 6
Frisco Independence 36, Frisco Memorial 16
Frisco Reedy 42, Sherman 6
Frisco Wakeland 42, Frisco Centennial 14
FW Arlington Heights 41, Colleyville Heritage 31
Georgetown 59, Georgetown East View 19
Grapevine 31, FW Southwest 6
Gregory-Portland 46, Edcouch-Elsa 0
La Joya Palmview 17, Rio Grande City 14
Lancaster 56, Forney 6
Lubbock Cooper 11, Abilene 8
Lucas Lovejoy 49, Crandall 35
McKinney North 53, Lufkin 51
Mission Memorial 35, PSJA Southwest 7
Montgomery Lake Creek 51, Bryan Rudder 3
N. Richland Hills Birdville 68, Dallas Sunset 0
New Caney Porter 35, La Porte 14
Pflugerville Weiss 38, Bryan 13
Plainview 62, Lubbock 19
Port Arthur Memorial 63, Baytown Goose Creek 13
Port Neches-Groves 35, Dayton 28
Red Oak 49, Cleburne 3
Royse City 43, Mesquite 38
SA Alamo Heights 48, SA Harlandale 0
SA Brackenridge 22, SA Lanier 19
SA Burbank 20, SA Jefferson 14
SA Houston 21, SA McCollum 19
SA Southside 29, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 7
SA Southwest 21, Castroville Medina Valley 12
SA Veterans Memorial 44, Bastrop 32
SA Wagner 47, Boerne-Champion 7
Saginaw Boswell 20, Hurst Bell 13
Seguin 41, Buda Hays 34
Sharyland Pioneer 43, Roma 35, OT
Somerset 21, Fredericksburg 10
Sulphur Springs 28, Mabank 17
Terrell 49, Princeton 13
Texarkana Texas 42, Marshall 35
Texas City 50, Fort Bend Willowridge 6
Tomball 35, Tomball Memorial 27
Tyler 21, West Mesquite 0
Uvalde 22, SA Kennedy 17
Victoria East 52, CC King 14
Victoria West 54, CC Ray 10
Whitehouse 56, Hallsville 42
Willis 49, Conroe Caney Creek 0
Wylie East 26, Wylie 19
CLASS 4A
Anna 42, Kaufman 21
Aubrey 47, Krum 19
Bandera 29, Pearsall 22
Beeville Jones 42, Rockport-Fulton 32
Bellville 28, Sealy 7
Brookshire Royal 52, Wharton 12
Bullard 29, Canton 21
Burnet 28, Marble Falls 14
Caddo Mills 7, Quinlan Ford 6
Canyon 32, Hereford 0
Carthage 49, Rusk 0
CC West Oso 81, Robstown 57
Celina 37, Wilmer-Hutchins 17
Center 63, Van 21
China Spring 42, La Vega 7
Clint 28, Clint Mountain View 27
Cuero 56, Gonzales 13
Dallas Lincoln 68, Wills Point 30
Decatur 31, Wichita Falls 27, OT
Devine 54, Carrizo Springs 6
El Campo 48, Needville 7
Fairfield 28, Groesbeck 7
Ferris 42, Hillsboro 35
Fischer Canyon Lake 38, Davenport 35
Gainesville 36, Bridgeport 19
Gatesville 49, Salado 35
Geronimo Navarro 48, Jarrell 31
Gilmer 59, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 20
Glen Rose 69, Godley 35
Hondo 35, Lytle 13
Huffman Hargrave 29, Splendora 0
Iowa Park 25, Bowie 22, OT
Kilgore 42, Henderson 21
La Feria 35, Hidalgo 34
La Grange 44, Caldwell 10
La Vernia 17, Floresville 9
Lampasas 42, Taylor 13
Liberty Hill 35, Lockhart 14
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 35, Livingston 12
Llano 35, Marion 7
Lorena 63, Rockdale 20
Lumberton 47, Vidor 21
Madisonville 65, Robinson 23
Melissa 54, Denison 44
Midland Greenwood 35, Sweetwater 7
Midlothian Heritage 38, Ennis 35
Monahans 38, Fort Stockton 29
Palestine 55, Jacksonville 52
Paris North Lamar 27, Longview Spring Hill 20
Pecos 16, Fabens 14
Pleasanton 25, Port Lavaca Calhoun 19
Raymondville 20, Port Isabel 17
SA Brooks 60, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 28
Seminole 48, Borger 32
Silsbee 61, Liberty 6
Sinton 43, Orange Grove 6
Smithville 27, Giddings 7
Snyder 35, Graham 21
Stafford 14, Freeport Brazosport 7
Stephenville 63, Waxahachie Life 20
Sunnyvale 58, Dallas Roosevelt 13
Tyler Chapel Hill 79, Lindale 45
Vernon 28, Breckenridge 21
West Orange-Stark 47, Bridge City 0
Wimberley 63, Manor New Tech 0
Zapata 41, Kingsville King 0
CLASS 3A
Abernathy 40, Lubbock Roosevelt 21
Anahuac 45, East Chambers 20
Anderson-Shiro 29, Warren 8
Bangs 42, San Saba 35
Bells 82, Blue Ridge 32
Big Lake Reagan County 24, Sonora 21
Bishop 21, Rio Grande City La Grulla 7
Boling 42, Altair Rice 7
Boyd 42, Ponder 35
Brock 39, Whitesboro 35
Brownfield 30, Lamesa 22
Buffalo 21, Clifton 13, OT
Bushland 68, Amarillo River Road 0
Callisburg 34, WF City View 21
Cameron Yoe 58, McGregor 21
Canadian 42, Spearman 3
CC London 41, Palacios 7
Childress 48, Tulia 15
Cisco 47, Stamford 14
Coleman 42, Hamilton 7
Comanche 53, Jacksboro 33
Corrigan-Camden 56, Jewett Leon 0
Daingerfield 54, Elysian Fields 6
Denver City 28, Slaton 22
Diboll 54, Shepherd 26
Early 41, Brady 27
East Bernard 35, Danbury 7
Edna 46, Vanderbilt Industrial 0
Falfurrias 50, Progreso 0
Franklin 49, Troy 14
Frankston 22, Hawkins 16
Friona 55, Dimmitt 14
Ganado 58, Bloomington 0
George West 30, Banquete 22
Gladewater 22, Gladewater Sabine 13
Goliad 56, Aransas Pass 0
Grandview 69, Dallas Inspired Vision 0
Gunter 54, Howe 21
Hallettsville 41, Hempstead 0
Hebbronville 34, Odem 33
Hemphill 42, New Waverly 35
Hitchcock 33, Columbus 28
Holliday 41, Henrietta 14
Hughes Springs 32, New Diana 8
Idalou 28, Coahoma 16
Jefferson 16, Atlanta 8
Kirbyville 52, Cleveland Tarkington 28
Lago Vista 70, Austin Achieve 0
Leonard 41, Lone Oak 21
Lexington 36, Elkhart 6
Littlefield 39, Stanton 7
Luling 38, SA Cole 19
Lyford 36, San Diego 20
Malakoff 77, Eustace 0
Merkel 34, Eastland 28
Millsap 38, Dublin 12
Natalia 12, Dilley 6
New Boston 50, Omaha Pewitt 48
New London West Rusk 38, Grand Saline 35
Newton 72, Trinity 6
Orangefield 61, Hardin 7
Palestine Westwood 21, Coldspring-Oakhurst 19
Palmer 35, Corsicana Mildred 20
Paradise 48, Peaster 14
Pottsboro 36, Winnsboro 35
Redwater 41, Paris Chisum 14
Rio Vista 21, Malakoff Cross Roads 8
Rogers 44, Florence 0
Scurry-Rosser 28, Blooming Grove 7
Shallowater 71, Dalhart 39
Tatum 46, White Oak 14
Tolar 50, De Leon 7
Troup 40, Arp 15
Tuscola Jim Ned 28, Clyde 21
Universal City Randolph 14, Ingram Moore 0
Van Alstyne 53, Farmersville 10
Wall 36, Ballinger 0
Whitney 58, Dallas A+ Academy 0
Woodville 56, Huntington 12
CLASS 2A
Albany 56, Cross Plains 0
Amarillo Highland Park 31, Stinnett West Texas 16
Archer City 27, Haskell 20
Axtell 21, Italy 14
Baird 58, Lingleville 8
Bogata Rivercrest 22, Alba-Golden 20
Bovina 63, Crosbyton 21
Burton 54, Snook 12
Cayuga 13, Itasca 6
Centerville 42, Groveton 7
Clarendon 48, Quanah 6
Clarksville 26, Detroit 20
Collinsville 57, Era 0
Crawford 55, Moody 0
Deweyville 40, Colmesneil 28
Falls City 56, Louise 6
Farwell 46, Sanford-Fritch 3
Flatonia 42, Schulenburg 7
Forsan 37, Anthony 0
Freer 14, Premont 13
Gorman 38, Perrin-Whitt 0
Granger 31, Bremond 28
Hale Center 28, Ralls 13
Harleton 21, Big Sandy 10
Hawley 60, Winters 6
Honey Grove 57, Quinlan Boles 8
Joaquin 57, San Augustine 0
Junction 22, Harper 0
Marlin 48, Riesel 23
Mason 29, Johnson City 17
Maud 49, Cumby 0
McCamey 54, Water Valley 0
Milano 37, Iola 22
Miles 28, Hamlin 0
Muenster 42, Chico 0
New Deal 42, Floydada 7
Olney 31, Anson 14
Overton 47, Mount Enterprise 38
Pettus 44, Benavides 20
Price Carlisle 49, Cushing 20
Rocksprings 14, Charlotte 8
Roscoe 64, Abilene Texas Leadership 12
Rosebud-Lott 53, Bosqueville 52
Santa Maria 37, Riviera Kaufer 0
Santo 28, Lindsay 0
Saratoga West Hardin 43, Normangee 14
Seagraves 45, Plains 36
Seymour 42, Electra 0
Shamrock 41, Wheeler 7
Shelbyville 55, Grapeland 34
Shiner 49, Skidmore-Tynan 0
Somerville 28, Runge 12
Springlake-Earth 54, Anton 6
Stratford 40, Panhandle 35
Sudan 48, Lockney 21
Sunray 62, Boys Ranch 22
Tahoka 41, Post 20
Thorndale 56, Holland 54
Three Rivers 61, Kenedy 17
Timpson 70, Pineland West Sabine 8
Tioga 35, Alvord 14
Trenton 23, Nocona 21
Valley View 32, Sadler S&S Consolidated 14
Vega 21, Gruver 6
Wellington 50, Memphis 0
Windthorst 47, Munday 12
Wink 56, Iraan 14
Wolfe City 28, Como-Pickton 6
Woodsboro 22, Agua Dulce 20
Wortham 60, Frost 8
CLASS 1A
Ackerly Sands 62, Lenorah Grady 54
Amherst 58, Wellman-Union 8
Aquilla 44, Coolidge 42
Balmorhea 76, Grandfalls-Royalty 0
Blanket 66, Gustine 16
Blum 76, Milford 68
Brackett 42, Center Point 0
Brookesmith 46, Lohn 0
Chester 48, Cristo Rey Jesuit 12
Crowell 58, Chillicothe 0
Follett 60, Wildorado 14
Garden City 81, Borden County 36
Gilmer Union Hill 65, Dallas Lutheran 14
Gordon 58, Bryson 0
Happy 78, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 38
Hart 61, Lazbuddie 16
Hedley 65, Lefors 63
Hermleigh 61, Rotan 16
Ira 54, Roscoe Highland 44
Jonesboro 62, Santa Anna 16
Lamesa Klondike 46, Loop 0
May 54, Lometa 6
Mertzon Irion County 78, Eden 0
New Home 63, Smyer 8
Newcastle 83, Cranfills Gap 34
Paducah 78, Harrold 0
Penelope 69, Gholson 20
Petersburg 72, Kress 62
Richland Springs 44, Rochelle 40
Robert Lee 54, Veribest 8
Ropesville Ropes 38, Morton 0
Sanderson 66, Dell City 14
Sterling City 1, TLC Midland 0
Trinidad 55, Fruitvale 12
Westbrook 86, Roby 36
Whitharral 60, Cotton Center 0
Woodson 50, Haskell Paint Creek 0
Zephyr 58, Mullin 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Abilene Christian 54, Irving The Highlands 8
Addison Trinity 41, Dallas Bishop Lynch 30
Austin Hill Country 70, Austin Veritas 20
Austin Regents 42, Austin Hyde Park 0
Baytown Christian 67, Conroe Covenant 64
Bellaire Episcopal 43, Dallas St. Mark 14
Bryan Allen Academy 46, Beaumont Legacy Christian 0
Bryan Brazos Christian 28, Tomball Rosehill 20
Bryan St. Joseph 56, Divine Savior Academy 6
Bulverde Bracken 46, High Island 0
Carrollton Prince of Peace 68, Austin TSD 46
Cedar Park Summit 41, SA Atonement 31
Colleyville Covenant 27, Arlington Pantego Christian 24
Dallas Bishop Dunne 35, Frisco Legacy Christian 21
Dallas Covenant 28, Bullard Brook Hill 14
Dallas First Baptist 50, Weatherford Christian 49, OT
Dallas Parish Episcopal 42, SA Cornerstone 6
FW All Saints 37, FW Southwest Christian 21
FW Nazarene 56, Lucas Christian 54
FW Trinity Valley 40, Austin St. Andrew’s 6
Grapevine Faith 55, Plano John Paul II 14
Houston Kinkaid 20, Dallas Episcopal 17
Houston Lutheran South 41, Beaumont Kelly 7
Houston Northland Christian 62, Houston Lutheran North 14
Houston Second Baptist 28, Fort Bend Christian 7
Houston St. John’s 30, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 28
Houston St. Pius X 2, Houston The Village 0
Houston St. Thomas 35, Tomball Concordia 7
John Cooper 26, Houston Christian 22
Longview Trinity 58, Rockwall Providence Academy 12
Marble Falls Faith 58, Concordia 8
McKinney Christian 58, Dallas Shelton 31
Midland Christian 61, Argyle Liberty Christian 49
Muenster Sacred Heart 42, FW Temple Christian 14
Pasadena First Baptist 63, Katy Faith West 0
Plano Prestonwood 42, FW Nolan 7
Rockwall Heritage 32, Garland Christian 0
SA Antonian 42, SA Central Catholic 14
Shiner St. Paul 38, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 24
The Woodlands Christian 41, Katy Pope John 0
OTHER
Arlington St. Paul 56, Westlake Academy 8
Azle Christian School def. Ranger , forfeit
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 51, Queen City 0
Cypress Bridgeland 24, Cypress Ranch 17
DASCHE 44, Atlas Rattlers 8
Fort Worth THESA 50, Joshua Johnson County 0
Fulshear 23, Magnolia West 20
FW Brewer 77, FW South Hills 7
FW Covenant Classical 64, Keller Harvest Christian 0
Harvest Christian Academy- Lantana 70, Dallas Academy 20
Houston Westbury Christian def. St. Francis Episcopal Day , forfeit
Iowa Colony 35, Navasota 34
Jordan 31, Katy Seven Lakes 21
Lake Belton 69, Granbury 14
McDade 54, Prairie Lea 6
Midland Legacy 33, Odessa Permian 25
Pieper 49, Bastrop Cedar Creek 14
Prosper Rock Hill 21, Little Elm 0
Rule def. Lueders-Avoca , forfeit
San Angelo Texas Leadership 28, San Angelo Grape Creek 0
Smoking for Jesus Ministry 65, Austin SPC 58
Thursday's scores
CLASS 6A
Alief Taylor 24, Houston Strake Jesuit 17
Austin Bowie 49, Buda Johnson 7
Austin High 35, Austin Akins 7
Cypress Fairbanks 50, Houston Northbrook 0
Edinburg North 31, Mission 3
Garland Sachse 48, Garland 29
Houston Lamar 63, Houston MSTC 0
Houston Langham Creek 32, Cypress Springs 31
Houston Memorial 35, Cypress Ridge 7
Humble Atascocita 58, Humble 0
Katy Taylor 35, Katy Mayde Creek 3
Katy Tompkins 55, Katy Morton Ranch 21
Klein Cain 53, Klein Oak 14
Leander Rouse 30, Killeen Chaparral 0
Northwest Eaton 38, Keller Timber Creek 31
Prosper 49, McKinney Boyd 16
PSJA 20, La Joya 2
SA Churchill 24, SA Northside Clark 7
SA Northside Warren 40, SA Northside O’Connor 12
Southlake Carroll 49, Keller Central 3
Spring Dekaney 67, Aldine 0
Spring Westfield 64, Aldine Eisenhower 0
CLASS 5A
Abilene Wylie 39, WF Rider 38
Brownsville Memorial 57, Brownsville Pace 7
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 28, CC Carroll 21
Dallas Kimball 49, Dallas Samuell 6
Dallas Spruce 44, Dallas Adamson 7
Dallas Wilson 24, Dallas Hillcrest 20
EP Eastwood 59, EP Socorro 7
Everman 28, Burleson 26
Fort Bend Marshall 24, Nederland 0
Frisco 20, Frisco Heritage 17
Frisco Lone Star 55, Frisco Lebanon Trail 14
Laredo Cigarroa 34, Eagle Pass Winn 33
Lubbock Coronado 28, Amarillo 17
Mansfield Timberview 60, Dallas Molina 0
Mesquite Poteet 29, Greenville 27
Mission Sharyland 38, PSJA Memorial 14
New Caney 44, Grand Oaks 0
SA Highlands 12, SA Edison 7
Santa Fe 33, Galena Park 21
Seagoville 42, Dallas Conrad 7
CLASS 4A
Argyle 24, Emerson 10
Boerne 35, SA Memorial 0
Brownwood 60, San Angelo Lake View 13
Dallas Carter 55, Carrollton Ranchview 7
FW Western Hills 50, FW Castleberry 35
Kennedale 67, FW Carter-Riverside 0
Lake Worth 66, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
Rio Hondo 28, Santa Gertrudis Academy 21
CLASS 3A
Dallas Madison 55, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 53
Taft 43, Monte Alto 7
CLASS 2A
Beckville 62, Ore City 7
La Villa 38, Ben Bolt 22
CLASS 1A
Aspermont 70, Afton Patton Springs 24
Covington 66, Avalon 34
Groom 54, Silverton 52
Jayton 60, Guthrie 8
Medina 64, Leakey 14
Oglesby 72, Evant 16
Valera Panther Creek 48, Dallas Pinkston 21
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
SA Town East Christian 59, CC Annapolis 14
OTHER
Austin Northeast 69, Austin Eastside Memorial 0
Eagle Christian 52, Dallas Fairhill 6
FW Benbrook 49, Venus 7
Longview East Texas Christian 50, Tyler Heat 0
N. Richland Hills Richland 45, Carrollton Smith 15
Prestonwood North 32, Wylie Prep 26
Randle 34, Montgomery 28
Tribe Consolidated 64, Austin Royals 8
West Plains 52, Levelland 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/