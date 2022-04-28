 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

📱 Staying connected with us is easier than ever!

  • 0
📱 Staying connected with us is easier than ever!

Another way to make sure you never miss the latest from us is to connect with us on Facebook to see our latest articles, photos, videos, and more in your news feed. 

Here’s how to make sure you see our posts first in your feed:

  • Visit our Facebook page 
  • Click on “Following” at the top of our page. If you’re on a mobile device you may need to click “...” first.
  • Select “See First”

You can also choose to get notifications when we post to Facebook through the same directions listed above and selecting “On” if you’re on a desktop or by switching the toggle to the right of “Get Notifications” on a mobile device.

People are also reading…

Want to follow us on other social media sites? Check out what we’re active on by clicking the Menu button next time you’re on our website.

As always, thank you for being a subscriber!

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Too many stresses, too few replacements: Waco ISD faces thorny problem of maintaining teaching force

Too many stresses, too few replacements: Waco ISD faces thorny problem of maintaining teaching force

For some public school teachers, the turning point came when stress from teaching during and after the pandemic’s campus closures started to affect their health. Others succumbed to a rising tide of workload, paperwork and lesson planning. Fatigue at being a target for angry parents and rebellious students returning after at-home learning pushed some educators to the edge, while others found jobs that paid better or left more room for family life.

2022 Super Centex Girls Soccer Team: Lake Belton's Wheeless let results do the talking

2022 Super Centex Girls Soccer Team: Lake Belton's Wheeless let results do the talking

Super Centex Soccer Team: Lake Belton sophomore soccer star Ella Wheeless isn’t much of a talker. She’s a doer. The evidence is plain, simple and significant — Wheeless has scored 93 goals in her first two seasons of high school soccer. In the most recent campaign, Wheeless found the back of the net 50 times as she led the Lady Broncos to the fourth round of the playoffs.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert