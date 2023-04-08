County residents: Your Cameron Park Zoo is being undermined from within.

The nationally and internationally recognized endeavor you have supported the past 30 years, capably overseen and steered by the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society and a well-trained, educated, enthusiastic and dedicated staff, is being incrementally undone.

The dreams and inspiration, planning and research, from conception to fruition, including all the political maneuvering with McLennan County and the city of Waco, took some 20 years. Every facet of success, from the engaging natural-habitat design to the highest standards of animal management, has involved the zoological society and an amazingly knowledgeable work-a-day staff.

For the past 30 years the society, by contract with the city of Waco, and with an important caveat from McLennan County Commissioners to “maintain the zoo to the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) standards in all respects,” has not only ensured competence but vision and excellence as part of a unique partnership.

I know. I was there.

In the planning process and after extensive canvassing of every zoo in the Southwest extending to numerous institutions around the country, the society contract with the city of Waco essentially protected the city economically from an overzealous society board and the demands of overzealous patrons and contributors. But it also protected Cameron Park Zoo from the all-too-familiar inefficiency of a myopic governmental bureaucracy.

The society board drew insight from other zoo directors, societies, staffs, owners and supporting organizations if any. What we learned from virtually every zoo, regardless of who technically owned the project or how it was managed – city, county, state or private – was this:

 Do NOT become part of parks and recreation departments because they typically siphon money away from their zoos for other projects within their communities.

 Do NOT let the owning agent (city, county, etc.) run the project if at all possible. The bureaucracy is so cumbersome that it totally stifles growth, animal acquisition or distribution, imagination and frustrates the trained and educated staff and management to make timely decisions.

Cameron Park Zoo is recognized and supported by the AZA and its pivotal Species Survival Plan program. We have been so successful that many rare and endangered species have been entrusted to our care and have happily reproduced offspring, including the Sumatran tigers and the Bornean orangutans among others. Important note: Neither the city, county nor zoological society board of directors owns most of these animals or their offspring. Yet because of excellence in management and developed relationships with the AZA, these animals are on loan to our zoo. Any upsetting of the current synthesis in terms of zoo management and city bureaucracy imperils the current zoo collection.

I have received calls and texts recently asking me, “What’s going on at the zoo?” I have been off the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society board 16 years now and was under the impression the recently retired zoo leadership – Johnny Binder, director, and Terri Cox, society executive director – were doing a grand job maintaining our zoo. And they have. The new major additions overwhelmingly approved by voters – an African penguin exhibit, an up-to-date animal hospital and an education facility to better explain conservation – continue to progress, even if delayed construction by the city of Waco has caused significant cost overruns.

Yet after inquiring, it’s apparent that City Hall leadership demands more control, more management authority, that it plans to provide less funding for zoo operations and that it seeks to marginalize the constituent-run zoological society, reducing its ability to manage, fund-raise and make crucial decisions to virtually zero. In the process, city leadership has embarrassed the zoo with the accrediting, all-important AZA.

What has been symbiotically successful for the past 30 years is in danger. While the city does own the property and some animals and can demand management of Cameron Park Zoo, it appears no one in the City Hall hierarchy – neither appointed bureaucrats nor elected council members – is sufficiently trained or knowledgeable or has ever worked in a zoo or even has an interest in the welfare of the zoo’s future. Recognizing the coming catastrophe, the AZA can reacquire the animals on loan if it so chooses.

To date, conversations between the zoological society and city leadership show the latter to be foolish, stubborn and lacking in wisdom and insight about animal management.

Cameron Park Zoo has contributed mightily to the cultural and economic base of McLennan County. More than 300,000 folks have traversed our gate during the past year – and some 60 percent of them from outside McLennan County. The zoo’s educational programs are in high demand by multiple McLennan County school districts, primary grades through high school. The lectures, tutorials and academic opportunities are diverse and speak to even higher levels of education to include university and graduate school levels.

Cameron Park Zoo and its staff have been gracious hosts for national and international authorities. They have mounted here in Waco symposiums, conferences and workshops for zoos of national stature. They have delivered scientific papers about conservation around the globe. Cameron Park Zoo staff are leaders in developing the medical management and health care of orangutans.

A week and a half ago, my wife and I attended a retirement gathering honoring Johnny and Terri. The first thing that struck us as we approached the pavilion were the large, obnoxious and inappropriately located soft-drink machines on the lemur deck and other places on the grounds. They stand out like “hunter orange” in the country or a throbbingly sore red thumb after whacking it with a hammer. Minor quibble? Maybe. Yet there were designated locations originally designed into the zoo for such amenities which the city has failed to capitalize on. The vending machines do not remotely fit the design or sight-line of a natural-habit zoo.

If this even remotely suggests the city’s idea of management, the zoo is in deep trouble.

I don’t know what the city of Waco has in store for Cameron Park Zoo once the society is effectively neutered, rebuffed and put out to pasture. It’s my hope other past members of the board – extending over the past half-century of progress and vision – will join me and other concerned McLennan County voters in expressing their alarm and dismay.