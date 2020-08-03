Stocks rally worldwide, S&P 500 back to within 3% of record

NEW YORK — Stocks started August with more gains, and a worldwide rally on Monday sent Wall Street back to where it was just a couple days after it set its record earlier this year.
The S&P 500 tacked 0.7% more onto its four-month winning streak, and Big Tech once again led the way. The index rose 23.49 points to 3,294.61 to get within 3% of its record for the first time since February.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 236.08 pointsto 26,664.40.
Helping to launch markets higher were reports showing manufacturing activity strengthened across Europe in July by more than economists expected. The gains built higher after a separate report showed U.S. manufacturing growth accelerated last month at a faster pace than economists expected.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 0.55% from 0.53% late Friday.
Benchmark U.S. crude rose 1.8% to $41.01 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, climbed 1.4% to $44.15 per barrel.
