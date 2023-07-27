The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will host an adult storytelling workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Hewitt Public Library, 200 Patriot Court.

Guest speaker Valerie Kimble of Norman, Oklahoma, will conduct the session. Anyone interested in improving their storytelling skills is welcome to attend.

Seating is limited. To RSVP or for more information, call Vivian Rutherford at 254-717-1763.

