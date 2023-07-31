Midway ISD recently recognized volunteers with Friends of Midway awards to recognize their exceptional support of MISD schools.

Each recipient was presented with a red and blue custom-blown glass bowl created by Midway Middle School art teacher Robert Rynearson.

Midway High School student Kathryn Willis is the first student to receive the award, which has been presented since 1996.

Through her four years at MHS, she assisted Midway's Special Populations Department, taking the time to build trust and relationships with special-education students and devoting her energies to assisting with activities.

Bob Twiggs, a retired aeronautics and space science professor who lives in Hewitt, was recognized for offering his hands-on expertise in science, technology, engineering and math activities over the past two years.

Twiggs and middle school science teacher Morgan Castillo operate an after-school program for select sixth to eighth grade students.

He helps connect students with a wide range of resources and opportunities, including with leading experts in STEM fields, like a Zoom session with NASA aerospace engineer Norman Phelps.

Kim Gooch and David Gooch of Goochie Designs were recognized for their contributions to the Midway ISD Education Foundation over the past several years, including the creation of T-shirts for field trips and other events.

Their generosity has helped fund many grants and special programs. Kim is also involved in many MISD volunteer positions, including teacher appreciation committees and PTA.

Howmet Aerospace Foundation has generously supported MISD and the foundation in major grant programs, including a $30,000 grant in 2022 that funded the Project Lead the Way Launch program at five elementary school campuses.

A project-based learning program, it incorporates science, technology, engineering and math to help empower students to develop and apply skills by exploring real-world challenges.

Formerly known as Huck International and Arconic, the local Howmet Aerospace factory on Imperial Drive has supported the district for almost 20 years with more than $100,000 in grant donations. Arconic also won the award in 2017.