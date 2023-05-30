The Waco ISD Seamless Summer Option Summer Feeding Program will start up Tuesday to provide free meals to all children age 1-18, regardless of where they live or go to school. To receive a free meal, a child can come to any participating school, community or mobile location during the posted breakfast and lunch serving times. No paperwork is required, but the child must be present to receive a meal.
Waco ISD's summer meals will run Tuesday through Aug. 9. Participating sites include 14 Waco ISD schools, 7 community locations and 10 locations for Mobile Food Trucks. A complete listing is available at www.wacoisd.org/ summer meals. Sites are open Monday through Friday, unless noted otherwise.
Mobile food trucks provide lunch only. All sites will be closed July 4. Some sites will be closed June 19, in observance of Juneteenth.
For more program information, email CNS@wacoisd.org or call 254-227-3984.