Sunday toon options

Mike Copeland: Land sold at Loop 340, I-35; Almost a million jobs open in Texas; Building permit roundup Local real estate agent Bland Cromwell has brought home so many big real estate deals, he has probably lost count. He was instrumental in gett… Waco 'mall-to-mall' project brings new closures The $55 million "mall-to-mall" project to add continuous frontage roads and replace bridges on a stretch of Loop 340 will cause closures of va… Union Hall owners taking their concept statewide as Woodway Drive location approaches Union Hall, the foodie sanctuary at Eighth Street and Franklin Avenue, has performed so well since opening in January 2020 the owners will tak… Man shot at South Waco home expected to live The victim of a shooting Thursday evening in the 2800 block of Flint Avenue was expected to survive, Waco Police said. Waco's Castle ready for 'Fixer Upper' treatment in Gaineses' new TV series Waco's royal couple, Sir Chip and Lady Joanna, request the pleasure of your company in September, when Magnolia Network will broadcast a chronicle of the renovation of Waco's famous Cottonland Castle. Magnolia agrees to market Waco as part of $3.8 million incentive package for new HQ Magnolia will market the Waco area as an ideal place for businesses and those for whom the grind never stops as part of a $1.2 million economi… Marlin Bulldogs run down a haul of state track and field meet medals AUSTIN — The Marlin boys' 4x100-meter relay team waited to go up to the medal stand at the UIL State Track Meet with steely, possibly angry looks on their faces. Drive-by shooting on Morrow adds to rash of Brookview gunplay A rapid volley of gunfire in the 2900 block of Morrow Avenue early Sunday left a woman with serious injuries and continued a streak of gunfire… Waco Police: Bosque Boulevard shooting marks 13th murder investigation of 2022 A woman fatally shot a man Tuesday morning outside a plasma donation center in the 5300 block of Bosque Boulevard, prompting Waco's 13th murder investigation of 2022, Waco police said. McLennan County grand jury indictments: May 12, 2022 The following people were indicted last week by a McLennan County grand jury.