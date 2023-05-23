Heart of Texas Chapter 1012 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will present its annual Sunset Memorial Observation at 6 p.m. Friday at the Waco Vietnam Veterans Memorial, at the corner of Washington Avenue and University Parks Drive.

The group will render military honors to the 83 Waco-area soldiers who were killed in action in Vietnam and who are listed on the memorial. Members of the community are also encouraged to honor by name any military members who have passed on.