The Tribune-Herald continues to accept nominations for the annual Super Centex All-Academic, Super Centex Softball and Super Centex Baseball Teams.
The All-Academic Team is open to senior athletes in all sports with at least a 90.0 grade point average. Nominations should include the athlete’s athletic and academic achievements, GPA and community service involvement.
The Super Centex Softball and Baseball Teams are reserved for the best varsity players in the area. Nominations should include a player’s position, statistics and awards and honors received.
All nominations can be emailed by coaches to Brice Cherry at bcherry@wacotrib.com.